 

Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Provides an Operational Update, and Provides 2021 Guidance

HOUSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Highlights

  • Battalion is well positioned to deliver single digit production growth while generating significant free cash flow in FY2021
  • Completed the sale of ~3,700 net acres in the Northern West Quito development area for $26.3 million in cash subject to customary post-closing adjustments. These assets accounted for less than 5% of the Company's average daily net oil production during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Improved 2020 adjusted operating unit costs by 12% from 2019 to 2020 (see Selected Operating data table for additional information)
  • Improved average well costs from $1,350/lin ft in 2019 down to $850/lin ft in 2020
  • Reduced Adjusted G&A unit cost by 49% from 2019 to 2020 (see Selected Operating data table for additional information)
  • Disciplined hedge strategy provides cash flow assurance on 90% of expected 2021 oil production
  • Strong balance sheet with attractively priced RBL provides ample liquidity to execute 2021 plan with a reinvestment rate of 70% - 80% of the estimated 2021 EBITDA

2021 Guidance

Battalion remains focused on execution and capital discipline as it drives toward growth and positive free cash flow. The Company developed its 2021 plan based on being free cash flow positive at $45 NYMEX WTI. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $40 - $50 million, with 90% of its capital directed to drilling and completion activities on its Monument Draw assets. This plan will allow Battalion to modestly increase oil production while remaining free cash flow positive.

             
    FY 2021 Guidance
    Low   High
Oil Production, MBopd     8.8   9.8
Total Production, MBoepd     16.0   17.0
Wells POL     6   6
Total Capex, $MM   $ 40 $ 50
D&C Cost per Well, $/ft   $ 800 $ 900
G&A, $MM   $ 15 $ 20

Management Comments

Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “2020 proved itself to be one of the most challenging years in the history of our industry, and I am tremendously proud of what our team accomplished in the midst of that. COVID-19 and the unprecedented collapse in commodity prices may have permanently altered the outlook for oil and gas, but I believe our ability to remain nimble and our commitment to excellence and execution sets Battalion up well to succeed regardless of what that future holds.

Our plan for 2021 is simple: exercise capital discipline and continue to optimize our operations with an eye towards keeping production flat and improving our cash margins. Given how our team executed despite the various challenges in 2020, we feel optimistic that we can do just that while remaining cash flow positive. While we execute on that plan, we will continue to pursue strategic, deleveraging M&A transactions.”

Results of Operations

Battalion ended 2020 with 113 gross (107.3 net) horizontal wells producing in the Delaware Basin. Annual net production in 2020 was 16,858 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”) (56% oil) as compared to 17,986 Boepd (58% oil) in 2019. Our total operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $148.3 million compared to total operating revenues for the period of October 2, 2019 through December 31, 2019 (Successor) and the period of January 1, 2019 through October 1, 2019 (Predecessor) of approximately $65.6 million and $159.1 million, respectively, or $224.7 million combined. The decrease in total operating revenues and average daily production year over year was driven by our temporary shut-in of a portion of producing wells across all our operating areas in May and June 2020 as a consequence of low oil prices as well as average realized prices that were lower by approximately $10.25 per Boe. Additionally, in December 2020, the Company divested properties that produced 600 Boepd during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the fourth quarter 2020 was 17,293 Boepd (54% oil) and $42.6 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 20,293 Boepd (57% oil) and $65.6 million, respectively, during the fourth quarter 2019. Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 95% of the average NYMEX oil price during the fourth quarter of 2020. Realized hedge gains totaled approximately $1.2 million during the fourth quarter 2020.

Adjusted G&A was $3.24 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $3.22 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2019 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information). Lease operating and workover expense was $6.39 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $7.75 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of $63.8 million, including a non-cash full cost ceiling test impairment charge of $26.7 million, and a net loss per basic and diluted share of $3.93. Adjusted LTM EBITDA as of December 31, 2020 was $70.1 million, compared to $89.7 million as of December 31, 2019 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2020, Battalion has cash and cash equivalents of $4.3 million and a borrowing base of $190 million under its Senior Revolving Credit Facility. In addition, Battalion had $158.0 million of borrowings and $4.7 million of outstanding letters of credit issued under the Senior Revolving Credit Facility resulting in unused borrowing capacity of $27.3 million at year-end 2020.

Proved Reserves Update

Battalion's estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2020 were approximately 63.4 MMBoe, comprised of 60% oil, 19% NGL and 21% natural gas, with a standardized measure of $209.4 million. Battalion's estimated proved reserves at December 31, 2020 were prepared by Netherland Sewell & Associates, Inc. in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines using an average WTI price of $39.54 per barrel for oil and an average Henry Hub spot price of $1.99 per MMBtu for natural gas.

Operations Update

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company plans to spud two new wells and expects to complete and bring on production four drilled but uncompleted wells.

Hedging Activity

As of March 8, 2021, Battalion had approximately 8,430 barrels of oil per day (“Bopd”) of oil hedged for in 2021 at a price of $44.98 per barrel. For 2022, the Company has approximately 5,664 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $47.73 per barrel.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                     
    Successor     Predecessor
          Period from     Period from
        October 2, 2019     October 1, 2019
    Three Months Ended   through     through
    December 31, 2020    December 31, 2019      October 1, 2019
                     
Operating revenues:                    
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:                    
Oil   $ 34,672     $ 58,325       $  
Natural gas     2,716       1,719          
Natural gas liquids     4,886       5,071          
Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales     42,274       65,115          
Other     292       467          
Total operating revenues     42,566       65,582          
                     
Operating expenses:                    
Production:                    
Lease operating     9,226       12,804          
Workover and other     942       1,655          
Taxes other than income     2,926       3,730          
Gathering and other     16,741       10,812          
Restructuring           1,175          
General and administrative     5,219       5,111          
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     13,886       19,996          
Full cost ceiling impairment     26,702                
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets           (506 )        
Total operating expenses     75,642       54,777          
Income (loss) from operations     (33,076 )     10,805          
                     
Other income (expenses):                    
Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts     (28,936 )     (16,692 )        
Interest expense and other     (1,745 )     (1,275 )        
Reorganization items, net           (3,298 )       (115,366 )
Total other income (expenses)     (30,681 )     (21,265 )       (115,366 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (63,757 )     (10,460 )       (115,366 )
Income tax benefit (provision)                    
Net income (loss)   $ (63,757 )     (10,460 )       (115,366 )
                     
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:                    
Basic   $ (3.93 )   $ (0.65 )     $ (0.71 )
Diluted   $ (3.93 )   $ (0.65 )     $ (0.71 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                    
Basic     16,204       16,204         161,502  
Diluted     16,204       16,204         161,502  


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                     
    Successor     Predecessor
          Period from     Period from
        October 2, 2019     January 1, 2019
    Year Ended   through     through
    December 31, 2020    December 31, 2019      October 1, 2019
                     
Operating revenues:                    
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:                    
Oil   $ 125,985     $ 58,325       $ 145,024  
Natural gas     5,818       1,719         107  
Natural gas liquids     14,972       5,071         13,229  
Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales     146,775       65,115         158,360  
Other     1,514       467         743  
Total operating revenues     148,289       65,582         159,103  
                     
Operating expenses:                    
Production:                    
Lease operating     42,106       12,804         39,617  
Workover and other     3,709       1,655         5,580  
Taxes other than income     10,056       3,730         9,213  
Gathering and other     56,016       10,812         36,057  
Restructuring     2,580       1,175         15,148  
General and administrative     18,456       5,111         36,550  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     62,053       19,996         90,912  
Full cost ceiling impairment     215,145               985,190  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets           (506 )       3,618  
Total operating expenses     410,121       54,777         1,221,885  
Income (loss) from operations     (261,832 )     10,805         (1,062,782 )
                     
Other income (expenses):                    
Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts     38,759       (16,692 )       (34,332 )
Interest expense and other     (6,634 )     (1,275 )       (37,606 )
Reorganization items, net           (3,298 )       (117,124 )
Total other income (expenses)     32,125       (21,265 )       (189,062 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (229,707 )     (10,460 )       (1,251,844 )
Income tax benefit (provision)                   95,791  
Net income (loss)   $ (229,707 )   $ (10,460 )     $ (1,156,053 )
                     
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:                    
Basic   $ (14.18 )   $ (0.65 )     $ (7.27 )
Diluted   $ (14.18 )   $ (0.65 )     $ (7.27 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                    
Basic     16,204       16,204         158,925  
Diluted     16,204       16,204         158,925  


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

             
    Successor
    December 31, 2020    December 31, 2019
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 4,295     $ 5,701  
Accounts receivable, net     32,242       48,504  
Assets from derivative contracts     8,559       4,995  
Restricted cash           4,574  
Prepaids and other     2,740       7,379  
Total current assets     47,836       71,153  
Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):            
Evaluated     509,274       420,609  
Unevaluated     75,494       105,009  
Gross oil and natural gas properties     584,768       525,618  
Less - accumulated depletion     (295,163 )     (19,474 )
Net oil and natural gas properties     289,605       506,144  
Other operating property and equipment:            
Other operating property and equipment     3,535       3,655  
Less - accumulated depreciation     (1,149 )     (378 )
Net other operating property and equipment     2,386       3,277  
Other noncurrent assets:            
Assets from derivative contracts     4,009       224  
Operating lease right of use assets     310       3,165  
Funds in escrow and other     2,351       703  
Total assets   $ 346,497     $ 584,666  
             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 58,928     $ 97,333  
Liabilities from derivative contracts     22,125       8,069  
Current portion of long-term debt     1,720        
Operating lease liabilities     403       923  
Asset retirement obligations           109  
Total current liabilities     83,176       106,434  
Long-term debt     158,489       144,000  
Other noncurrent liabilities:            
Liabilities from derivative contracts     4,291       4,854  
Asset retirement obligations     10,583       10,481  
Operating lease liabilities           2,247  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,203,979 and 16,203,940 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively      2        2  
Additional paid-in capital     330,123       327,108  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     (240,167 )     (10,460 )
Total stockholders' equity     89,958       316,650  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 346,497     $ 584,666  


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                     
    Successor     Predecessor
          Period from     Period from
        October 2, 2019     October 1, 2019
    Three Months Ended   through     through
    December 31, 2020    December 31, 2019      October 1, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:                     
Net income (loss)   $ (63,757 )   $ (10,460 )      $ (115,366 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                     
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     13,886       19,996           
Full cost ceiling impairment     26,702                 
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets           (506 )         
Stock-based compensation, net     785                 
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts     30,172       18,681           
Reorganization items, net     (125 )     (3,615 )        109,170  
Other expense (income)     (442 )     253           
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital     7,221       24,349          (6,196 )
Changes in working capital     (4,902 )     (10,695 )        (302 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     2,319       13,654          (6,498 )
                      
Cash flows from investing activities:                     
Oil and natural gas capital expenditures     (5,305 )     (43,230 )         
Proceeds received from sales of oil and natural gas assets     25,529                 
Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties     (23 )               
Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures     (54 )               
Proceeds received from sale of other operating property and equipment           6           
Funds held in escrow and other     2       434           
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     20,149       (42,790 )         
                      
Cash flows from financing activities:                     
Proceeds from borrowings     29,000       36,000          130,000  
Repayments of borrowings     (49,000 )     (22,000 )        (258,234 )
Cash payments to Common Holders, Noteholders and Preferred Holders                    (4 )
Debt issuance costs           (1,471 )        (8,764 )
Common stock issued                    155,929  
Equity issuance costs and other           (2,503 )        (53 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (20,000 )     10,026          18,874  
                      
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     2,468       (19,110 )        12,376  
                      
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     1,827       29,385          17,009  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 4,295     $ 10,275        $ 29,385  


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                     
    Successor     Predecessor
          Period from     Period from
        October 2, 2019     January 1, 2019
    Year Ended   through     through
    December 31, 2020    December 31, 2019      October 1, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:                     
Net income (loss)   $ (229,707 )   $ (10,460 )      $ (1,156,053 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                     
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     62,053       19,996          90,912  
Full cost ceiling impairment     215,145                985,190  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets           (506 )        3,618  
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)                    (95,791 )
Stock-based compensation, net     2,578                (8,035 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts     6,143       18,681          45,834  
Amortization and write-off of deferred loan costs                    1,859  
Amortization of discount and premium                    134  
Reorganization items, net     (6,565 )     (3,615 )        108,887  
Other expense (income)     312       253          535  
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital     49,959       24,349          (22,910 )
Changes in working capital     238       (10,695 )        (16,821 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     50,197       13,654          (39,731 )
                      
Cash flows from investing activities:                     
Oil and natural gas capital expenditures     (101,788 )     (43,230 )        (167,235 )
Proceeds received from sales of oil and natural gas assets     29,029                1,247  
Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties     (23 )              (2,809 )
Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures     (82 )              (85,613 )
Proceeds received from sale of other operating property and equipment           6           
Funds held in escrow and other     510       434          (7 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     (72,354 )     (42,790 )        (254,417 )
                      
Cash flows from financing activities:                     
Proceeds from borrowings     148,209       36,000          445,234  
Repayments of borrowings     (132,000 )     (22,000 )        (315,234 )
Cash payments to Common Holders, Noteholders and Preferred Holders                    (4 )
Debt issuance costs           (1,471 )        (8,764 )
Common stock issued                    155,929  
Equity issuance costs and other     (32 )     (2,503 )        (494 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     16,177       10,026          276,667  
                      
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (5,980 )     (19,110 )        (17,481 )
                      
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     10,275       29,385          46,866  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 4,295     $ 10,275        $ 29,385  


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2020   2019 (5)   2020   2019 (5)
                         
Production volumes:                        
Crude oil (MBbls)     857       1,057       3,446       3,780  
Natural gas (MMcf)     2,332       2,755       8,769       9,136  
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)     345       351       1,262       1,262  
Total (MBoe)     1,591       1,867       6,170       6,565  
Average daily production (Boe/d)     17,293       20,293       16,858       17,986  
                         
Average prices:                        
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ 40.46     $ 55.18     $ 36.56     $ 53.80  
Natural gas (per Mcf)     1.16       0.62       0.66       0.20  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)     14.16       14.45       11.86       14.50  
Total per Boe     26.57       34.88       23.79       34.04  
                         
Cash effect of derivative contracts:                        
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ 1.28     $ (1.03 )   $ 12.31     $ (0.96 )
Natural gas (per Mcf)     0.06       0.19       0.28       0.71  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)           7.31             8.80  
Total per Boe     0.78       1.06       7.28       2.13  
                         
Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:                        
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ 41.74     $ 54.15     $ 48.87     $ 52.84  
Natural gas (per Mcf)     1.22       0.81       0.94       0.91  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)     14.16       21.76       11.86       23.30  
Total per Boe     27.35       35.94       31.07       36.17  
                         
Average cost per Boe:                        
Production:                        
Lease operating   $ 5.80     $ 6.86     $ 6.82     $ 7.98  
Workover and other     0.59       0.89       0.60       1.10  
Taxes other than income     1.84       2.00       1.63       1.97  
Gathering and other, as adjusted (1)     10.52       5.80       8.53       6.88  
Restructuring           0.63       0.42       2.49  
General and administrative, as adjusted (1)     3.24       3.22       2.38       4.70  
                         
(1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
                         
General and administrative:                        
General and administrative, as reported   $ 3.28     $ 2.74     $ 2.99     $ 6.35  
Stock-based compensation:                        
Non-cash     (0.49 )           (0.42 )     1.22  
Transaction costs and other:                        
Cash     0.45       0.48       (0.19 )     (2.87 )
General and administrative, as adjusted(2)   $ 3.24     $ 3.22     $ 2.38     $ 4.70  
                         
Gathering and other, as reported   $ 10.52     $ 5.79     $ 9.08     $ 7.14  
Rig termination and stacking charges and other           0.01       (0.55 )     (0.26 )
Gathering and other, as adjusted(3)   $ 10.52     $ 5.80     $ 8.53     $ 6.88  
                         
Total operating costs, as reported   $ 22.03     $ 18.28     $ 21.12     $ 24.54  
Total adjusting items     (0.04 )     0.49       (1.16 )     (1.91 )
Total operating costs, as adjusted(4)   $ 21.99     $ 18.77     $ 19.96     $ 22.63  


(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plans, as well as other cash charges associated with transaction and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.
(3) Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig termination and stacking charges and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparative purposes.
(4) Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.
(5) For illustrative purposes, the Company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2019. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. The financial information preceding the table above provides the Successor and the Predecessor GAAP results for the applicable periods.  The Company believes that subject to consideration of the impact of fresh-start reporting, combining the results of the Predecessor and Successor provide meaningful information about, for instance, production, revenues and costs, that assist a reader in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable periods.


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                     
    Successor     Predecessor
          Period from     Period from
        October 2, 2019     October 1, 2019
    Three Months Ended   through     through
    December 31, 2020    December 31, 2019      October 1, 2019
As Reported:                    
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders, as reported   $ (63,757 )   $ (10,460 )     (115,366 )
                     
Impact of Selected Items:                    
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:                    
Crude oil   $ 31,978     $ 16,751       $  
Natural gas     (1,806 )     (1,332 )        
Natural gas liquids           3,262          
Total mark-to-market non-cash charge     30,172       18,681          
Full cost ceiling impairment     26,702                
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets           (506 )        
Reorganization items, net           3,298         115,366  
Restructuring           1,175          
Other     (658 )     (901 )        
Selected items, before income taxes     56,216       21,747         115,366  
Income tax effect of selected items                    
Selected items, net of tax   $ 56,216     $ 21,747       $ 115,366  
                     
As Adjusted:                    
Net income (loss), excluding selected items (1)(2)   $ (7,541 )   $ 11,287       $  
                     
Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported   $ (3.93 )   $ (0.65 )     $ (0.71 )
Impact of selected items     3.46       1.35         0.71  
Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (1)(2)   $ (0.47 )   $ 0.70       $  
                     
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported   $ (3.93 )   $ (0.65 )     $ (0.71 )
Impact of selected items     3.46       1.35         0.71  
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (1)(2)(3)   $ (0.47 )   $ 0.70       $  
                     
                     
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 2,319     $ 13,654       $ (6,498 )
Changes in working capital     4,902       10,695         302  
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital     7,221       24,349         (6,196 )
Cash components of selected items     (229 )     6,929         5,321  
Income tax effect of selected items                    
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1)(2)   $ 6,992     $ 31,278       $ (875 )


(1) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.  
(2) For the period from October 2, 2019 through December 31, 2019 (Successor), net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $0.9 million of proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period.
(3) The impact of selected items for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (Successor), October 2, 2019 through December 31, 2019 (Successor) and October 1, 2019 through October 1, 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million, 16.2 million, and 161.5 million respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                     
    Successor     Predecessor
          Period from     Period from
        October 2, 2019     January 1, 2019
    Year Ended   through     through
    December 31, 2020    December 31, 2019      October 1, 2019
As Reported:                     
Net income (loss), as reported   $ (229,707 )   $ (10,460 )      $ (1,156,053 )
                      
Impact of Selected Items:                     
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:                     
Crude oil   $ 5,777     $ 16,751        $ 35,967  
Natural gas     366       (1,332 )        3,753  
Natural gas liquids           3,262          6,114  
Total mark-to-market non-cash charge     6,143       18,681          45,834  
Full cost ceiling impairment     215,145                985,190  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets           (506 )        3,618  
Reorganization items, net           3,298          117,124  
Restructuring     2,580       1,175          15,148  
Rig termination and stacking charges and other     4,669       (901 )        22,601  
Selected items, before income taxes     228,537       21,747          1,189,515  
Income tax effect of selected items(1)                    (53,660 )
Selected items, net of tax   $ 228,537     $ 21,747        $ 1,135,855  
                      
As Adjusted:                     
Net income (loss), excluding selected items (2)(3)   $ (1,170 )   $ 11,287        $ (20,198 )
                      
Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported   $ (14.18 )   $ (0.65 )      $ (7.27 )
Impact of selected items     14.11       1.35          7.14  
Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)   $ (0.07 )   $ 0.70        $ (0.13 )
                      
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported   $ (14.18 )   $ (0.65 )      $ (7.27 )
Impact of selected items     14.11       1.35          7.14  
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)(4)   $ (0.07 )   $ 0.70        $ (0.13 )
                      
                      
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 50,197     $ 13,654        $ (39,731 )
Changes in working capital     (238 )     10,695          16,821  
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital     49,959       24,349          (22,910 )
Cash components of selected items     13,194       6,929          44,851  
Income tax effect of selected items (1)                    (9,419 )
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (2)(3)   $ 63,153     $ 31,278        $ 12,522  


(1) For the period from January 1, 2019 through October 1, 2019 (Predecessor), this represents the tax impact using an estimated tax rate of 21.0% and includes a $196.1 million adjustment for the net change in valuation allowance and deferred tax asset.
(2) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(3) For the year ended December 31, 2020 (Successor), the period from October 2, 2019 through December 31, 2019 (Successor), and the period from January 1, 2019 through October 1, 2019 (Predecessor), net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $22.9 million, $0.9 million, and $7.8 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the periods.
(4) The impact of selected items for the year ended December 31, 2020 (Successor), the period October 2, 2019 through December 31, 2019 (Successor) and January 1, 2019 through October 1, 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million, 16.2 million, and 158.9 million respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                         
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
    2020   2019 (3)   2020
   2019 (3)
                         
Net income (loss), as reported   $ (63,757 )   $ (125,826 )   $ (229,707 )   $ (1,166,513 )
Impact of adjusting items:                        
Interest expense     1,853       1,430       7,373       37,695  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     13,886       19,996       62,053       110,908  
Full cost ceiling impairment     26,702             215,145       985,190  
Income tax provision (benefit)                       (95,791 )
Stock-based compensation     785             2,578       (8,035 )
Interest income     (171 )     (128 )     (773 )     (219 )
(Gain) loss on sale of other assets           (6 )     52       412  
Restructuring           1,175       2,580       16,323  
Reorganization items, net           118,664             120,422  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets           (506 )           3,112  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts     30,172       18,681       6,143       64,515  
Rig termination and stacking charges and other     (658 )     (901 )     4,669       21,700  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)   $ 8,812     $ 32,579     $ 70,113     $ 89,719  


(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 includes approximately $0.9 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period.  Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 includes approximately $22.9 million and $8.7 million, respectively, of net proceeds related to hedge monetizations that occurred during the year.
(3) For illustrative purposes, the Company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2019. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor are not be comparable to those of the Predecessor. The financial information preceding the table above provides the Successor and the Predecessor GAAP results for the applicable periods. The Company believes that subject to consideration of the impact of fresh-start reporting, combining the results of the Predecessor and Successor provide meaningful information about, for instance, production, revenues and costs, that assist a reader in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable periods.




