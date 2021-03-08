 

Grupo Supervielle S.A. Reports 4Q20 & FY20 Consolidated Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 23:33  |  68   |   |   

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) (BYMA: SUPV), (“Supervielle” or the “Company”) a universal financial services group headquartered in Argentina with a nationwide presence, today reported results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020.

Starting 1Q20, the Company began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS rule IAS 29 (“IAS 29”) as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures for all quarters of 2019 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through December 31, 2020. This report also includes Managerial figures which exclude the IAS29 adjustment for 4Q20, 3Q20, 2Q20 and 1Q20 and present 4Q19 figures as they were previously reported according to Central Bank Rules until December 31, 2019 and before the adoption of Rule IAS29 in 1Q20.

Updated details with regard to the Argentine government’s social aid, monetary and fiscal measures to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic can be found on page 46.

Management Commentary

Commenting on fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results, Patricio Supervielle, Grupo Supervielle's Chairman & CEO, noted: “Our flexible business model allowed us to adapt to the many challenges posed by the pandemic, the deep recession that ensued and a shifting regulatory framework. During 2020, we achieved low double digit ROAE adjusted for inflation and including comprehensive income. We also further increased our coverage ratio throughout the year while maintaining strong liquidity levels, despite operating in a very difficult environment. In this complex scenario, we continued to manage the credit cycle, leveraging our flexibility with the goal of balancing risk and profitability. In parallel, we diligently worked on executing our transformation strategy which is not only aimed at driving sustainable growth as demand resumes but at enhancing our current competitiveness.”

“Throughout the quarter we continued to see pressure on NIM, impacted by higher cost of funds resulting from the floor on interest rates on time deposits and subsidized rates on loans. We expect these conditions to continue in the near term.”

“On our digital transformation, we are accelerating the initiatives that were already in motion, both in our digital and automatic channels, given the significant growth of active digital customers at the bank, increasing by 73% since the end of 2019. Moreover, we have extended the thorough and profound digital transformation of our business across all subsidiaries under the rubric of three axes: i) the generation of a modern technological architecture, ii) a review of our entire branch network infrastructure, and iii) the addition of capabilities to connect to third parties and prepare for open banking. The successful implementation to date has benefitted from a deep cultural transformation across the Company, consolidating the adoption of agile working methodologies and a new operating model that places the customer at the center of all we do.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grupo Supervielle S.A. Reports 4Q20 & FY20 Consolidated Results Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) (BYMA: SUPV), (“Supervielle” or the “Company”) a universal financial services group headquartered in Argentina with a nationwide presence, today reported results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer