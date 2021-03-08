Grupo Supervielle S.A. Reports 4Q20 & FY20 Consolidated Results

Starting 1Q20, the Company began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS rule IAS 29 (“IAS 29”) as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures for all quarters of 2019 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through December 31, 2020. This report also includes Managerial figures which exclude the IAS29 adjustment for 4Q20, 3Q20, 2Q20 and 1Q20 and present 4Q19 figures as they were previously reported according to Central Bank Rules until December 31, 2019 and before the adoption of Rule IAS29 in 1Q20.

Updated details with regard to the Argentine government’s social aid, monetary and fiscal measures to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic can be found on page 46.

Management Commentary

Commenting on fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results, Patricio Supervielle, Grupo Supervielle's Chairman & CEO, noted: “Our flexible business model allowed us to adapt to the many challenges posed by the pandemic, the deep recession that ensued and a shifting regulatory framework. During 2020, we achieved low double digit ROAE adjusted for inflation and including comprehensive income. We also further increased our coverage ratio throughout the year while maintaining strong liquidity levels, despite operating in a very difficult environment. In this complex scenario, we continued to manage the credit cycle, leveraging our flexibility with the goal of balancing risk and profitability. In parallel, we diligently worked on executing our transformation strategy which is not only aimed at driving sustainable growth as demand resumes but at enhancing our current competitiveness.”

“Throughout the quarter we continued to see pressure on NIM, impacted by higher cost of funds resulting from the floor on interest rates on time deposits and subsidized rates on loans. We expect these conditions to continue in the near term.”

“On our digital transformation, we are accelerating the initiatives that were already in motion, both in our digital and automatic channels, given the significant growth of active digital customers at the bank, increasing by 73% since the end of 2019. Moreover, we have extended the thorough and profound digital transformation of our business across all subsidiaries under the rubric of three axes: i) the generation of a modern technological architecture, ii) a review of our entire branch network infrastructure, and iii) the addition of capabilities to connect to third parties and prepare for open banking. The successful implementation to date has benefitted from a deep cultural transformation across the Company, consolidating the adoption of agile working methodologies and a new operating model that places the customer at the center of all we do.”