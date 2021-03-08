MiMedx Announces Appointment of Phyllis Gardner, M.D. to Board of Directors

Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Dr. Gardner is a recognized expert in her fields, with outstanding clinical research experience and training. Her insight, perspective and strategic expertise will be invaluable as we propel our late-stage pipeline toward biologic registration, and guide MiMedx into the future of regenerative therapeutics.”

MARIETTA, Ga., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing birth tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced the appointment of Phyllis Gardner, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Regarded for her contributions and accomplishments across academia, biotechnology, and the healthcare industry, Dr. Gardner, a professor of medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine and distinguished business leader, brings to MiMedx more than 35 years of experience, marked by numerous national awards and honors. She has conducted extensive research in cell biology and gene therapy, and is widely published in the fields of cell biology and pharmacology.

M. Kathleen Behrens, Ph.D., Chair of the MiMedx Board of Directors, added, “We are fortunate to welcome Dr. Gardner to the MiMedx Board as a physician, voice for science, and business leader with company-building experience and orientation toward medical innovation. Her probing intellect and strong ethical compass distinguish her in the field of life sciences and her appointment reflects our commitment to ensuring we have a diverse mix of viewpoints and expertise guiding the Company’s future and direction.”

“It is with great pleasure that I join a company with such scientific potential to address unmet medical needs, complemented by a uniquely accomplished Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer,” stated Phyllis Gardner, M.D. “The field of regenerative medicine and tissue technology holds tremendous promise, and I look forward to assisting the Company in achieving its goal of advancing the scientific rigor of the category in a way that makes a difference for patients.”

About Phyllis Gardner, M.D.

Dr. Gardner has spent more than 35 years in academia, medicine and industry. She has served on the board of directors of several public and private companies, including Revance Therapeutics, Inc. since 2006, Corium International, Inc. from November 2007 to December 2018, and CohBar, Inc. from February 2019 to present. Dr. Gardner has also served as an advisor to Change Health Care, Inc. from April 2019 to present. From June 1999 to July 2014, she served in various capacities including as an Adjunct Partner at Essex Woodlands Health Ventures, a growth equity firm that focuses on the healthcare industry (and a predecessor firm to EW Healthcare Partners, a holder of MiMedx Series B Preferred Stock). Additionally, Dr. Gardner has been a member of the Harvard Medical School Board of Fellows since April 2013 and is a scientific reviewer for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.