 

BJ’s Wholesale Club to Participate in Investor Conferences

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences.

  • Bank of America Securities’ Virtual Consumer & Retail Technology Conference. Lee Delaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert W. Eddy, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, will present on Tuesday March 9, 2021 at 12:30pm ET.
  • UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference. Robert W. Eddy, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, will present on Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 2:00pm ET.

To access the live audio webcasts for these presentations, please visit the company’s investor relations page, https://investors.bjs.com/. An archived replay of this webcast will be available shortly following each presentation.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 221 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states.



Wertpapier


