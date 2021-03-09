Novavax to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Life Sciences Conference Fireside Chat

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat during the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Life Sciences conference. Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be the topic of discussion.



Fireside Chat details: Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Time: Available on-demand starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) Participants: Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development and John Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer

A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the events page of the Company’s website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days.