 

Diamond S Shipping Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to release fourth quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Friday, March 12, 2021. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 AM ET on the same day.

Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, March 12, 2021

Time: 8:00 AM ET

US Dial-In Number: +1 866 211-4137

International Dial-In Number: +1 647 689-6723

Conference ID: 7955988

A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Company’s website at www.diamondsshipping.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11 AM ET on Friday, March 12, 2021 through Friday, March 19, 2021 by dialing +1 800 585-8367 or +1 416 621-4642 and entering the passcode 7955988.

About Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE Ticker: DSSI) owns and operates 64 vessels on the water, including 13 Suezmax vessels, one Aframax and 50 medium-range (MR) product tankers. Diamond S Shipping is one of the largest energy shipping companies providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. More information about the Company can be found at www.diamondsshipping.com.



