IGC Receives Another Patent for a Cannabinoid-Based Cream for Treating Pain

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) announced today that on March 2, 2021, the Company received one more patent (patent#10,933,082) from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for the Company’s cannabinoid composition and method for treating pain in patients with Psoriatic Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, Scleroderma and other conditions. The patent application was filed on October 1, 2018. The latest patent approval adds to the Company’s existing patent portfolio, which includes patent issuances by the USPTO for seizure disorders and eating disorders.

About IGC: