 

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DDD). The investigation focuses on the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems issued a press release notifying investors that it would delay the filing of its annual report on a Form 10-K. However, the Company reported unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The Company stated that “the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses.”

Following this news, 3D Systems’ stock price fell $7.62 per share, or approximately 19.64%, to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired 3D Systems’ securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



