 

proteanTecs Joins the TSMC IP Alliance Program

Leverages TSMC's advanced process technologies to bring monitoring and optimization solutions to Cloud, Automotive and 5G applications

HAIFA, Israel, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading provider of health and performance monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, today announced it has joined the TSMC IP Alliance Program, a key component of TSMC's Open Innovation Platform (OIP). The alliance includes major and leading IP companies, providing the semiconductor industry's largest catalog of silicon-verified, production-proven and foundry-specific intellectual property (IP).

proteanTecs joins TSMC IP Alliance Program

The company's cloud-based analytics platform provides deep data to the electronics value chain, based on Universal Chip Telemetry (UCT). Machine learning algorithms are applied to measurements extracted from on-chip monitoring IPs, during SoC characterization, high volume manufacturing and lifetime operation. The monitors are strategically placed during design to provide a high-resolution picture of the chip's behavior, design sensitivities and marginalities, at test and in the field.

The collaboration between proteanTecs and TSMC marks a significant milestone for the industry as it delivers multi-dimensional and parametric visibility of silicon throughout the entire lifecycle, at extremely high coverage. "This significantly improves time-to-market and DPPM for manufacturers, while cutting failure rates and maintenance costs for service providers," said Evelyn Landman, co-founder and CTO of proteanTecs. "Joining the TSMC IP Alliance will strengthen our collaboration to bring performance, quality and reliability at scale to our mutual customers."

"The addition of proteanTecs' UCT to TSMC's IP portfolio will enable our mutual customers to take advantage of our advanced process technologies and capture new growth opportunities," said Suk Lee, vice president of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "We look forward to working closely with proteanTecs to accelerate silicon innovation with our combined effort."

proteanTecs' key markets are Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and AI. The company is already serving a wide range of customers, including hyperscalers, OEMs, and leading semiconductor companies. Their solutions are widely integrated in advanced single-digit process nodes.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

