The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who acquired bluebird bio, Inc. (“bluebird” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE) securities from May 11, 2020 through November 4, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird’s BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 4, 2020, post-market, bluebird disclosed that it would no longer apply for FDA approval of its LentiGlobin product as a treatment for SCD in the second half of 2021 as expected. Instead, citing “feedback” from the FDA requiring the Company to provide additional data “to demonstrate drug product comparability” for LentiGlobin for SCD, “alongside COVID-19 related shifts and contract manufacturing organization COVID-19 impacts,” bluebird adjusted its submission timing to late 2022. On this news, bluebird’s stock price fell $9.72 per share, or 16.6%, to close at $48.83 per share on November 5, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired bluebird securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



