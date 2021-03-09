GTEC Enters Global Cannabis Market with Export Agreement to Israel

Executes multi-year agreement to export a minimum of 500 KG annually to Israel, one of the world’s largest import markets for medical cannabis

Agreement enables GTEC to enter into global distribution of its handcrafted ultra-premium flower

Export deal demonstrates the demand for GTEC products within Canada and globally

The Company has entered into an agreement with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. ("Focus Medical"), an Israeli medical cannabis company with which IM Cannabis Corp. (“IMC”) (NASDAQ: IMCC) has exclusive distribution agreements to export cannabis from Canada to Israel, subject to meeting all regulatory requirements both in Israel and Canada. Under the terms of this agreement, GTEC is expected to become a key supplier of cannabis to Focus Medical. The Company’s initial shipments of cannabis will be produced by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Grey Bruce Farms (“GBF”), located in Tiverton, Ontario, with the expectation that GTEC will export 500 to 1,000 KG per year.



Michael Blady, Co-founder and VP of GTEC commented, "We are very excited to sign this agreement adding our ultra-premium product to the well-known IMC brand in Israel, this demonstrates the robust demand for GTEC products within Canada and globally. With the signing of this deal, GTEC will become an up-and-coming player within the global cannabis market, while continuing to drive significant incremental revenues and gross margin.”



“Medical cannabis patients in Israel are starting to demand more imported indoor products from Canada. By partnering with GTEC to supply high-THC flower from its Canadian indoor facility, IMC is leveraging this increasing demand from patients and will, for the first time, bring into Israel a truly ultra-premium quality product. We are thrilled about the launch of this new category and expect to grow its market share domestically,” Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer of IMC commented.



In order to qualify as a supplier to the Israeli medical cannabis market, GBF successfully completed a rigorous audit process conducted by The Institute of Quality & Control (“IQC), the largest private certification body in Israel. This comprehensive audit process covered all aspects of the GBF operations, including cultivation, quality assurance and human resources. As a result, GBF has received its ICANN-G.A.P (Good Agricultural Practices) accreditation from IQC.