 

GTEC Enters Global Cannabis Market with Export Agreement to Israel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 01:40  |  101   |   |   

Kelowna, BC, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“GTEC”, the “Company” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis, is pleased to announce the signing of an export deal pertaining to the Israeli medical cannabis market (the “Agreement”).

  • Executes multi-year agreement to export a minimum of 500 KG annually to Israel, one of the world’s largest import markets for medical cannabis
  • Agreement enables GTEC to enter into global distribution of its handcrafted ultra-premium flower
  • Export deal demonstrates the demand for GTEC products within Canada and globally

The Company has entered into an agreement with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. ("Focus Medical"), an Israeli medical cannabis company with which IM Cannabis Corp. (“IMC”) (NASDAQ: IMCC) has exclusive distribution agreements to export cannabis from Canada to Israel, subject to meeting all regulatory requirements both in Israel and Canada.  Under the terms of this agreement, GTEC is expected to become a key supplier of cannabis to Focus Medical. The Company’s initial shipments of cannabis will be produced by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Grey Bruce Farms (“GBF”), located in Tiverton, Ontario, with the expectation that GTEC will export 500 to 1,000 KG per year.

Michael Blady, Co-founder and VP of GTEC commented, "We are very excited to sign this agreement adding our ultra-premium product to the well-known IMC brand in Israel, this demonstrates the robust demand for GTEC products within Canada and globally. With the signing of this deal, GTEC will become an up-and-coming player within the global cannabis market, while continuing to drive significant incremental revenues and gross margin.”

Medical cannabis patients in Israel are starting to demand more imported indoor products from Canada. By partnering with GTEC to supply high-THC flower from its Canadian indoor facility, IMC is leveraging this increasing demand from patients and will, for the first time, bring into Israel a truly ultra-premium quality product. We are thrilled about the launch of this new category and expect to grow its market share domestically,” Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer of IMC commented.

In order to qualify as a supplier to the Israeli medical cannabis market, GBF successfully completed a rigorous audit process conducted by The Institute of Quality & Control (“IQC), the largest private certification body in Israel.  This comprehensive audit process covered all aspects of the GBF operations, including cultivation, quality assurance and human resources. As a result, GBF has received its ICANN-G.A.P (Good Agricultural Practices) accreditation from IQC.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GTEC Enters Global Cannabis Market with Export Agreement to Israel Kelowna, BC, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“GTEC”, the “Company” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis, is pleased to announce the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
GameStop Provides Corporate Governance Update
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
GTEC Repays Convertible Debt in Full
24.02.21
GTEC to Extend Expiry of $0.90 Warrants and Announces Earnings Release Date