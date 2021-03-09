II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent

The press release detailing the terms of II-VI’s proposal was issued on Monday, March 8, 2021, and can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.ii-vi.com/investor-relations . The presentation accompanying today’s call can also be found on II-VI’s website.

PITTSBURGH, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will hold a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss II-VI’s proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of Coherent in a cash and stock transaction. The webcast and call will be hosted by Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer; Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Compound Semiconductors; and Steve Pagliuca, Co-Chairman of Bain Capital.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.