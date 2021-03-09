 

Markus Wiesner to Lead Heidrick & Struggles' Consulting Business in Asia Pacific and the Middle East Region

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 03:01  |  62   |   |   

HONG KONG and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) has appointed Markus Wiesner as Heidrick Consulting's Regional Managing Partner for Asia Pacific and the Middle East region. He will take over from Ian Johnston who served as the APAC Heidrick Consulting Lead for the past two years and will continue to focus on driving growth and market share for the firm upon his return to Europe. This change was effective 1 March 2021.

Based between Dubai and Singapore, Markus had been the Managing Partner of Heidrick Consulting's Global Growth Markets for four years before being appointed to this role. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, he was CEO for the Middle East and Africa at Aon Hewitt. He also spent nine years at Mercer, overseeing operations in the Middle East and, before that, Austria. Markus has 20 years' consulting experience and has spent the last 12 years in the Middle East, advising C-suite executives and boards on strategic organizational and HR issues.

Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting, said, "Markus has shown tremendous ability in growing client relationships and scaling our consulting business. We are looking forward to his leadership and having him continue to develop and implement the go-to-market strategy and operating model for our consulting business in Asia Pacific, along with his ongoing responsibilities in the Middle East and emerging markets. Markus' ability to connect clients' strategic needs with the firm's ability to deliver our expertise in both search and consulting makes him ideally suited for this role."

Markus added, "I am excited to take the reins of the fast-growing Asia Pacific and Middle East regions of our consulting business. I hope to continue working closely with our search and consulting colleagues to expand our capabilities and work with leaders and boards to build organizations that thrive."

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. www.heidrick.com 

Media contact:
Lillian Lee
llee@heidrick.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Markus Wiesner to Lead Heidrick & Struggles' Consulting Business in Asia Pacific and the Middle East Region HONG KONG and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) has appointed Markus Wiesner as Heidrick Consulting's Regional Managing Partner for Asia Pacific and the Middle East region. He will take …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix: Top 10 UK Casinos To Play Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix Review By RainbowRichesCasinos.com
Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
Asirom uses Solera's Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policies
Fertilizer Fillers Market Growth banking on Increasing Sand & Limestone Filler Uptake: Fact.MR
Profound Ramp up in Agricultural Production using NGS Technology Fosters Growth in Global NGS ...
Calliditas strengthens its US Commercial and Medical Affairs Organization
Azuri Launches Inspiring Women's Awards
TerraPay forays into Bank Account payments in the USA and Canada to facilitate same day ...
UK's over-65s demand bungalow renaissance after plummeting build rates, reveals McCarthy Stone
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area