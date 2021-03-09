Independence Holdings Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $435 Million Initial Public Offering

Independence Holdings Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 43,500,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on March 9, 2021 on The Nasdaq Capital Markets (the “Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “ACQRU”. The offering is expected to close on March 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-fifth of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbols “ACQR” or “ACQRW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.