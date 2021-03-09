 

Independence Holdings Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $435 Million Initial Public Offering

Business Wire
Independence Holdings Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 43,500,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on March 9, 2021 on The Nasdaq Capital Markets (the “Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “ACQRU”. The offering is expected to close on March 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-fifth of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbols “ACQR” or “ACQRW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

The Company, which is sponsored by its Co-Chairmen Steve McLaughlin, the founder, Chief Executive Officer and owner of Financial Technology Partners LP (“FT Partners”) and Gene Yoon, the founder and Managing Partner of Bregal Sagemount (“Sagemount”), is a newly-organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as the joint book running managers for the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of units offered by the Company at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, email: prospectus@citi.com, tel: (800) 831-9146 and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005-2836, email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com, tel: (800) 503-4611.

