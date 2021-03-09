SJW Group Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

SJW intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes, which may include financing infrastructure improvements, other capital expenditures and working capital.

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) (“SJW” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,030,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a public offering price of $59.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $60.77 million. SJW has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 154,500 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about March 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Janney Montgomery Scott and Loop Capital Markets are serving as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to such offering, including the accompanying base prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, the registration statement, and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering and the final prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.