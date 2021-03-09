UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 8 April 2021

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, the Board of Directors has decided that voting rights must be exercised through the independent proxy. UBS regrets that physical participation in the AGM will once more not be possible.

The UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on 8 April 2021 and will begin at 10:30 a.m. CET. The AGM will be broadcast live in both German and English at ubs.com/agm .

The invitation to the AGM, including explanatory information on individual agenda items, is available at ubs.com/agm.

Agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2021 of UBS Group AG

1. Approval of the UBS Group AG management report and consolidated and standalone financial statements for the 2020 financial year

2. Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Compensation Report 2020

3. Appropriation of total profit and distribution of ordinary dividend out of total profit and capital contribution reserve

4. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the 2020 financial year (excluding all issues related to the French cross-border matter)

5. Re-election of members of the Board of Directors

5.1. Axel A. Weber as Chairman of the Board of Directors

5.2. Jeremy Anderson

5.3. William C. Dudley

5.4. Reto Francioni

5.5. Fred Hu

5.6. Mark Hughes

5.7. Nathalie Rachou

5.8. Julie G. Richardson

5.9. Dieter Wemmer

5.10. Jeanette Wong

6. Election of new members to the Board of Directors

6.1. Claudia Böckstiegel

6.2. Patrick Firmenich

7. Election of the members of the Compensation Committee

7.1. Julie G. Richardson

7.2. Reto Francioni

7.3. Dieter Wemmer

7.4. Jeanette Wong

8. Approval of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board

8.1. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the 2021 AGM to the 2022 AGM

8.2. Approval of the aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2020 financial year

8.3. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2022 financial year

9. Re-elections

9.1. Re-election of the independent proxy, ADB Altorfer Duss & Beilstein AG, Zurich

9.2. Re-election of the auditors, Ernst & Young Ltd, Basel

9.3. Re-election of the special auditors, BOD AG, Zurich

10. Amendments of the Articles of Association

11. Reduction of share capital by way of cancellation of shares repurchased under the 2018–2021 share buyback program

12. Approval of a new share buyback program 2021–2024

