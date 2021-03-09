Mowi ASA (OSE MOWI): Capital Markets Day 17 March 2021 from 08:00 (CET)
Mowi ASA hereby invites you to our digital Capital Markets Day (“CMD”). Management presentations will be held from 08:00 CET and will include updates on Mowi’s strategy, ambitions and
business.
The CMD will be held in English through a live webcast. Following the management presentations there will be a Q&A session during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.
The webcast will be available on http://www.mowi.com/investors/
The Q&A session will be conducted through a Teams meeting. Connection details will be available on http://www.mowi.com/investors/
A recording of the CMD will be made available on our website immediately afterwards.
