 

IMCD to divest its Nutri Granulations Business to J.M. Huber Corporation

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (9 March 2021) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that it has reached an agreement to sell its Nutri Granulations manufacturing asset and associated business to Huber Engineered Materials (“HEM”), a division of J.M. Huber Corporation (“Huber”).

“Huber is an important supplier partner for IMCD and we are delighted to reach an agreement on the sale of Nutri Granulations,” says Marcus Jordan, Americas President, IMCD. “HEM is a favorable long-term fit for Nutri Granulations and this agreement aligns with IMCD’s strategy to focus on the sales, marketing, and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients.”

Located in La Mirada, CA, with 22 employees, Nutri Granulations manufactures food grade and USP grade calcium carbonate granulations for the nutraceuticals, food, over-the-counter, and pharmaceuticals markets. It was acquired by IMCD as part of the HORN acquisition in 2018.  

"We are thrilled to add Nutri Granulations to our portfolio because their reputation for quality, reliability, and customer focus aligns perfectly with ours", adds Matt O'Brien, Senior Vice President and General Manager for HEM’s Ground Calcium Carbonate strategic business unit. "Also, adding an additional manufacturing site will support supply security and business continuity for our customers."

The closing of the transaction is planned for the end of March 2021.

