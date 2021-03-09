DGAP-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Annual Results Financial year 2020: technotrans exceeds expectations, adjusted EBIT margin above previous year's level 09.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Group revenue of € 190.5 million only 8.4 percent below previous year's level

- Group operating profit (EBIT) of € 6.8 million realised

- Adjusted EBIT margin of 4.9 percent exceeds previous year's figure of 4.7 percent

- Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose dividend of € 0.36 per share to the Annual General Meeting

- Election of two new Supervisory Board members at this year's Annual General Meeting



Sassenberg, March 9, 2021 - technotrans SE has successfully completed the 2020 financial year, which was impacted by an unprecedented pandemic-related slump in the global economy. Thanks to an increasing diversification of markets and a stable business development in the fourth quarter, the company achieved group revenue of € 190.5 million. The decline of 8.4 percent compared to the previous year was moderate. With a group operating profit (EBIT) of € 6.8 million, the thermal management specialist remained profitable and achieved an EBIT margin of 3.6 percent (previous year: 4.0 percent). With the exception of consolidated revenue, technotrans even achieved its original annual forecast of April 2020, which was withdrawn due to corona. The expectations last communicated in autumn were exceeded.



"technotrans has achieved a respectable performance in the 2020 financial year under the difficult framework conditions. The Board of Management is therefore satisfied with the overall business performance despite lower revenue and operating result compared to the previous year," said Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE, at the presentation of the Annual Report 2020.

Adjusted for one-time charges totalling € 2.6 million, the group generated an EBIT margin of 4.9 percent, which was above the previous year's figure of 4.7 percent. The consolidated net profit of € 5 million led to earnings per share (EPS) of € 0.72 (previous year: € 0.88).