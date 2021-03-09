 

DGAP-News Financial year 2020: technotrans exceeds expectations, adjusted EBIT margin above previous year's level

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.03.2021, 07:00  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Financial year 2020: technotrans exceeds expectations, adjusted EBIT margin above previous year's level

09.03.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Financial Year 2021
 

- Group revenue of € 190.5 million only 8.4 percent below previous year's level

- Group operating profit (EBIT) of € 6.8 million realised

- Adjusted EBIT margin of 4.9 percent exceeds previous year's figure of 4.7 percent

- Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose dividend of € 0.36 per share to the Annual General   Meeting

- Election of two new Supervisory Board members at this year's Annual General Meeting
 

Sassenberg, March 9, 2021 - technotrans SE has successfully completed the 2020 financial year, which was impacted by an unprecedented pandemic-related slump in the global economy. Thanks to an increasing diversification of markets and a stable business development in the fourth quarter, the company achieved group revenue of € 190.5 million. The decline of 8.4 percent compared to the previous year was moderate. With a group operating profit (EBIT) of € 6.8 million, the thermal management specialist remained profitable and achieved an EBIT margin of 3.6 percent (previous year: 4.0 percent). With the exception of consolidated revenue, technotrans even achieved its original annual forecast of April 2020, which was withdrawn due to corona. The expectations last communicated in autumn were exceeded.

"technotrans has achieved a respectable performance in the 2020 financial year under the difficult framework conditions. The Board of Management is therefore satisfied with the overall business performance despite lower revenue and operating result compared to the previous year," said Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE, at the presentation of the Annual Report 2020.

Adjusted for one-time charges totalling € 2.6 million, the group generated an EBIT margin of 4.9 percent, which was above the previous year's figure of 4.7 percent. The consolidated net profit of € 5 million led to earnings per share (EPS) of € 0.72 (previous year: € 0.88).

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Technotrans; es gibt gute Gründe für ein Comeback
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Financial year 2020: technotrans exceeds expectations, adjusted EBIT margin above previous year's level DGAP-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Annual Results Financial year 2020: technotrans exceeds expectations, adjusted EBIT margin above previous year's level 09.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Berufung von David Bray, einer ehemaligen ...
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Erlebnis Akademie AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur ...
Lloyd Fonds AG: Goldener Bulle für zwei Publikumsfonds
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: Vorstand der OSRAM Licht AG beschließt Antragstellung betreffend Wechsel des ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Has Partnered with Rarestone Capital for the Development and Incubation of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OPDE Investment España, S.L. is considering its initial public offering while its 100% subsidiary ...
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Geschäftsjahr 2020: technotrans übertrifft Erwartungen, bereinigte EBIT-Marge über Vorjahresniveau (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Geschäftsjahr 2020: technotrans übertrifft Erwartungen, bereinigte EBIT-Marge über Vorjahresniveau
08.03.21
technotrans: Abschied von Harling
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Heinz Harling, Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrats, wird sein Mandat als Aufsichtsratsmitglied der technotrans SE mit Wirkung zum Ende der kommenden Hauptversammlung am 7. Mai 2021 niederlegen (deutsch)
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Heinz Harling, Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrats, wird sein Mandat als Aufsichtsratsmitglied der technotrans SE mit Wirkung zum Ende der kommenden Hauptversammlung am 7. Mai 2021 niederlegen
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Heinz Harling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting o

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
1.607
Technotrans; es gibt gute Gründe für ein Comeback