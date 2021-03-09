DGAP-News FUCHS successfully completes difficult year 2020
DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
FUCHS successfully completes difficult year 2020
- Sales revenues lower by 8% at EUR 2.4 billion
- EBIT lower by 3% at EUR 313 million
- Dividend increase of 2% to EUR 0.99 per preference share and
EUR 0.98 per ordinary share
- Forecast for 2021 with sales revenues at pre-crisis level of 2019 and
EBIT at level of 2020
- Important milestones achieved with FUCHS2025
FUCHS at a glance
|EUR million
|2020
|2019
|Chg.
|Chg. %
|Sales revenues (1)
|2,378
|2,572
|-194
|-8
|Europe, Middle East, Africa
|1,446
|1,579
|-133
|-8
|Asia-Pacific
|698
|718
|-20
|-3
|North and South America
|387
|418
|-31
|-7
|Consolidation
|-153
|-143
|-10
|EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity
|303
|310
|-7
|-2
|EBIT
|313
|321
|-8
|-3
|Earnings after tax
|221
|228
|-7
|-3
|Capital expenditure
|122
|154
|-32
|-21
|Free cash flow before acquisitions
|238
|175
|63
|36
|Acquisitions
|-114
|-13
|-101
|-
|Free cash flow
|124
|162
|-38
|-23
|FUCHS Value Added
|165
|174
|-9
|-5
|Earnings per share in EUR
|Ordinary share
|1.58
|1.63
|-0.05
|-3
|Preference share
|1.59
|1.64
|-0.05
|-3
|Employees as at December 31
|5,728
|5,627
|101
|2
(1) By company location
