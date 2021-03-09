 

DGAP-News FUCHS successfully completes difficult year 2020

FUCHS successfully completes difficult year 2020

09.03.2021 / 07:00
FUCHS successfully completes difficult year 2020

  • Sales revenues lower by 8% at EUR 2.4 billion
  • EBIT lower by 3% at EUR 313 million
  • Dividend increase of 2% to EUR 0.99 per preference share and
    EUR 0.98 per ordinary share
  • Forecast for 2021 with sales revenues at pre-crisis level of 2019 and
    EBIT at level of 2020
  • Important milestones achieved with FUCHS2025


FUCHS at a glance

EUR million   2020    2019  Chg. Chg. %
Sales revenues (1) 2,378 2,572 -194 -8
Europe, Middle East, Africa 1,446 1,579 -133 -8
Asia-Pacific 698 718 -20 -3
North and South America 387 418 -31 -7
Consolidation -153 -143 -10  
EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 303 310 -7 -2
EBIT 313 321 -8 -3
Earnings after tax 221 228 -7 -3
Capital expenditure 122 154 -32 -21
Free cash flow before acquisitions 238 175 63 36
Acquisitions -114 -13 -101 -
Free cash flow 124 162 -38 -23
FUCHS Value Added 165 174 -9 -5
Earnings per share in EUR        
Ordinary share 1.58 1.63 -0.05 -3
Preference share 1.59 1.64 -0.05 -3
Employees as at December 31 5,728 5,627 101 2

(1) By company location

