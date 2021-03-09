DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition HAMBORNER REIT AG acquires office property in Mainz and sells additional high street retail properties 09.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Office property acquired as part of 'manage to core' approach

- Successful sale of additional retail properties in city centre locations

- Portfolio optimisation to continue in conjunction with rapid reinvestment of sale proceeds

Duisburg, 9 March 2021 - Last week, HAMBORNER REIT AG signed the purchase agreement for an office property in Mainz whose value potential will be realized as part of the "manage to core" approach.

The company expanded its investment profile when it revised its business strategy in the previous year. In addition to the expansion of the existing core portfolio, this now involves the acquisition of selected properties that offer attractive additional potential for value appreciation as a result of letting, modernisation or repositioning in the short to medium term.

The office property acquired in Mainz was constructed in the 1990s at the established 'Kisselberg' office location. It benefits from outstanding infrastructure connections and a location that is enjoying dynamic growth and that is already home to the headquarters of numerous high-profile companies as well as major education and research institutions (including Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, the Max Planck Institute and the vaccine manufacturer BioNTech).

The property is currently fully let, with a remaining lease term of around three years. After this, HAMBORNER intends to extensively modernise the building both inside and out as part of its re-letting activities and in line with its sustainability strategy. This includes redesigning the facade to be energy-efficient as well as the renewal of the air conditioning system.