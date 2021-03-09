Novartis provides update on Phase III study evaluating canakinumab (ACZ885) as second or third-line treatment in combination with chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer

Phase III CANOPY-2 trial did not meet primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose cancer progressed while on or after previous treatments 1





Canakinumab development program continues; two Phase III non-small cell lung cancer clinical trials are ongoing in first-line and adjuvant settings 2,3





The CANOPY clinical trial program is designed to help answer critical questions about the role of interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β) in pro-tumor inflammation in lung cancer, with multiple clinical trials investigating canakinumab in different stages of disease using distinct treatment combinations2-5



Basel, March 9, 2021 — Novartis announced today the Phase III CANOPY-2 study evaluating canakinumab (ACZ885), an inhibitor of interleukin-1beta (IL-1β), in combination with the chemotherapy agent docetaxel, did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS)1. The trial was conducted among 237 adults with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease progressed while on or after previous platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L)1 inhibitor immunotherapy4. Two Phase III CANOPY trials continue, evaluating canakinumab in first-line and adjuvant settings2,3. Novartis and CANOPY-2 investigators will analyze the study data and are expected to submit its findings for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting.

“While results from the CANOPY-2 trial are not what we hoped for in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who have been treated with other lines of therapy, these data give us valuable insights into IL-1β inhibition,” said John Tsai, MD, Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer at Novartis. “Ongoing Phase III studies in non-small cell lung cancer continue, evaluating canakinumab in earlier treatment settings. We sincerely thank the patients and clinical investigators involved in the CANOPY-2 study for their partnership.”