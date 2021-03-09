Santhera Announces Results of Bondholders’ Meeting

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 9, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that while a large majority of 89 % of bondholders represented at yesterday’s bondholders’ meeting voted in favor of the resolutions proposed by the Company, the required threshold of 2/3 of all bonds outstanding to pass such resolutions was not met. Bondholders may still cast their vote for the resolution that would enable a restructuring of the CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022.

A total principal amount of CHF 39,130,000 (65%) of the bonds was represented at the meeting and thereof CHF 34,775,000 or 89% voted in favor of the resolution. However, these votes in favor, representing 58% of the total bonds outstanding did not meet the required threshold of 2/3 (or CHF 40 million) for the resolution to be passed. Bondholders who have not yet cast a vote may still do so within a period of a maximum two months, unless the Company would decide on a shorter period to apply.

Santhera has determined that a restructuring of the Bonds is required to enable Santhera to raise additional financing, if the pivotal VISION-DMD readout expected for Q2-2021 is positive, and is therefore also crucial to preserve the Company as a going concern until after such subsequent financing.

“We are very thankful to the bondholders who already supported our motions. At the same time, and in order to achieve this crucial resolution for Santhera, I encourage all bondholders who have not voiced their opinion yet to submit their votes in order for the resolution to still be approved,” said Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera. “In anticipation of continued bondholder support, we are looking forward to the EGM and hope that our proposals will be approved by our shareholders.”

Santhera has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on March 18, 2021, where the Board will propose to the shareholders, among other items, the authorization and issuance of the shares required to restructure its outstanding bonds.

