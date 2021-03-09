DGAP-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Aurelius resolves retirement of 1,000,000 treasury shares 09-March-2021 / 07:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grünwald, 9 March 2021 - Exercising the authorization granted by the company's Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2020, the Managing Directors of the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) resolved today to retire 1,000,000 treasury shares in bearer form that had been purchased by the company under share buyback programs by way of the simplified procedure according to Section 71 (1) no. 8 sentence 6, 237 (3) no. 3, 278 (3) of the German Stock Corporations Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG). This corresponds to approx. 3.16 percent of the company's share capital.

The retirement of the shares will not entail a capital reduction and therefore the imputed nominal value of the shares will increase accordingly.

After the shares are retired, the share capital of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA will still be EUR 31,680,000.00 and will be divided into 29,769,944 bearer shares in the form of no-par-value shares. The retirement will be conducted in the coming weeks.

After the retirement, the company will still hold a total of 1,087,391 treasury shares.

