 

DGAP-Adhoc AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Aurelius resolves retirement of 1,000,000 treasury shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.03.2021, 07:39  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Aurelius resolves retirement of 1,000,000 treasury shares

09-March-2021 / 07:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurelius resolves retirement of 1,000,000 treasury shares

Grünwald, 9 March 2021 - Exercising the authorization granted by the company's Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2020, the Managing Directors of the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) resolved today to retire 1,000,000 treasury shares in bearer form that had been purchased by the company under share buyback programs by way of the simplified procedure according to Section 71 (1) no. 8 sentence 6, 237 (3) no. 3, 278 (3) of the German Stock Corporations Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG). This corresponds to approx. 3.16 percent of the company's share capital.

The retirement of the shares will not entail a capital reduction and therefore the imputed nominal value of the shares will increase accordingly.

After the shares are retired, the share capital of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA will still be EUR 31,680,000.00 and will be divided into 29,769,944 bearer shares in the form of no-par-value shares. The retirement will be conducted in the coming weeks.

After the retirement, the company will still hold a total of 1,087,391 treasury shares.




Contact:
AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799-0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55
E-Mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

09-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1174061

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1174061  09-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1174061&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Aurelius- Einstiegssignal!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Aurelius resolves retirement of 1,000,000 treasury shares DGAP-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Aurelius resolves retirement of 1,000,000 treasury shares 09-March-2021 / 07:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Erlebnis Akademie AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur ...
DGAP-News: Manz AG achieves clearly positive result in 2020 in difficult market environment
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: Vorstand der OSRAM Licht AG beschließt Antragstellung betreffend Wechsel des ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Vorläufige Jahreszahlen bestätigen Prognose
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE entdeckt bei der Sequenzierung positiver Befunde seltene SARS-CoV-2 Variante B.1.525 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OPDE Investment España, S.L. is considering its initial public offering while its 100% subsidiary ...
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: init beschließt Aktienrückkauf
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities zieht eine Million im Rahmen von Rückkaufprogrammen erworbene eigene Aktien ein (deutsch)
07:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities retires 1,000,000 treasury shares purchased under buyback programs
07:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities zieht eine Million im Rahmen von Rückkaufprogrammen erworbene eigene Aktien ein
07:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen Aktien (deutsch)
07:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen Aktien
03.03.21
LYNX: Knallt es bei Aurelius bald? Vielleicht sind 50% drin
10.02.21
Aurelius übernimmt Movement Group - weitere Akquisitionen werden verhandelt
10.02.21
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs mit Übernahme der schwedischen Movement Group fort
10.02.21
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS subsidiary Conaxess Trade continues its growth path through acquisition of Swedish Movement Group

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:37 Uhr
10.347
Aurelius- Einstiegssignal!