 

DGAP-News Symrise delivers reliable, profitable growth during the exceptional year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.03.2021, 07:30  |  109   |   |   

DGAP-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Symrise delivers reliable, profitable growth during the exceptional year 2020 (news with additional features)

09.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Symrise AG!
Long
Basispreis 91,84€
Hebel 12,65
Ask 0,59
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 105,80€
Hebel 12,17
Ask 0,86
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Group sales in reporting currency up 3.3 % to € 3,520 million
  • Operating result (EBITDA) significantly above prior-year figure (+5.8 %) at € 742 million
  • EBITDA margin increases to 21.1 %
  • Dividend increase proposed from € 0.95 to € 0.97 per share
  • Outlook for 2021: Symrise expects sales growth of 5 to 7 % and EBITDA margin of around 21 %
 

Symrise AG reliably continued its profitable growth course in 2020 despite the challenging environment. The Group increased its sales by 3.3 % to € 3,520 million taking into account portfolio and currency translation effects. In organic terms, sales went up by 2.7 %. The Group thus significantly outperformed market growth, which is estimated at 1.0 % for 2020. At the same time, Symrise stayed behind its defined sales target, as the business development in the month of December was impacted by a criminal cyber-attack. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 5.8 % to € 742 million in 2020. Profitability reached an outstanding level with an EBITDA margin of 21.1 % and was within the expected margin range. Against the backdrop of the good performance, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board propose a dividend increase to € 0.97 for the fiscal year 2020 to the annual general meeting.

"In the historically exceptionally difficult year 2020, Symrise AG achieved a very solid result. Despite the shifts in demand resulting from the global coronavirus pandemic, we did an excellent job of staying on track until our progress was thwarted by a criminal cyber-attack on the final miles. Even though we were not able to fully achieve our growth targets, we nevertheless kept our profitability at a high level and continued to increase earnings. Once again, this success proves that we have a robust business model and that our dedicated employees reliably create value. We therefore also want our shareholders to participate in the success of the Company for 2020. The Executive and Supervisory Boards will propose a dividend of € 0.97 to the annual general meeting. This is the eleventh dividend increase in succession," said Dr. Heinz Jürgen Bertram, CEO of Symrise AG. "Battling the pandemic will continue to define people's everyday lives and economic conditions in 2021. However we look with confidence into the current financial year and expect reliable demand. Against this background, we are targeting organic sales growth of 5 to 7 % and an EBITDA margin of around 21 %."

Seite 1 von 8


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Symrise delivers reliable, profitable growth during the exceptional year 2020 DGAP-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Symrise delivers reliable, profitable growth during the exceptional year 2020 (news with additional features) 09.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Erlebnis Akademie AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur ...
DGAP-News: Manz AG achieves clearly positive result in 2020 in difficult market environment
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: Vorstand der OSRAM Licht AG beschließt Antragstellung betreffend Wechsel des ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Vorläufige Jahreszahlen bestätigen Prognose
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE entdeckt bei der Sequenzierung positiver Befunde seltene SARS-CoV-2 Variante B.1.525 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OPDE Investment España, S.L. is considering its initial public offering while its 100% subsidiary ...
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: init beschließt Aktienrückkauf
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:20 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Symrise AG english
10:20 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Symrise AG deutsch
09:01 Uhr
JEFFERIES belässt SYMRISE AG auf 'Hold'
08:43 Uhr
JPMORGAN belässt SYMRISE AG auf 'Underweight'
07:56 Uhr
Symrise will 2021 aus eigener Kraft Umsatzplus schaffen
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Symrise liefert auch im Ausnahmejahr 2020 verlässliches profitables Wachstum (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Symrise liefert auch im Ausnahmejahr 2020 verlässliches profitables Wachstum
05.03.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt SYMRISE AG auf 'Neutral'
23.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Symrise AG (deutsch)
19.02.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt SYMRISE AG auf 'Neutral'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.02.21
199
Symrise - keiner eine Meinung?