Manz AG achieves clearly positive result in 2020 in difficult market environment

Sales of 237 million euros below previous year in the course of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as expected

EBITDA increased by 10 million euros year-on-year to 19.4 million euros; EBITDA margin at 8.0 %

EBIT growth of around 15 million euros results in clearly positive EBIT of 7.2 million euros

Exceptional momentum in Energy Storage in 2020 with order intake of almost 130 million euros

Positive outlook for 2021 thanks to continued momentum in the e-mobility market and an order backlog of over 200 million euros



Reutlingen, March 09, 2021 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, published its preliminary key financial figures today for the fiscal year 2020. Also due to the global lockdown provisions in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Manz AG's 2020 revenues decreased by 10.5 % to 236.8 million euros (previous year: 264.4 million euros), as expected. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased significantly to 19.4 million euros (previous year: 9.2 million euros). This resulted in a greatly improved EBITDA margin of 8.0% (previous year: 3.5%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also showed a significant increase of 14.8 million euros to 7.2 million euros (previous year: -7.6 million euros). This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 3.0 %.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "Particularly in view of the major economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are very satisfied with our business performance in 2020, although there were revenue losses in the Solar and Electronics segments due to the travel restrictions, among other things. In the Energy Storage growth segment, however, we took advantage of the market momentum despite isolated postponements of orders and won new major orders from partners such as AKASOL AG, a German manufacturer of battery systems for hybrid and fully electric commercial vehicles, and a leading international battery manufacturer from the consumer electronics sector. In this segment alone, our order intake in 2020 is around 130 million euros. We will also benefit from this positive development in 2021, not only with our production facilities for battery manufacturing, but also with our assembly solutions around other components of the electric powertrain."