The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 08 Mar 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 26.1886 £ 22.8529 Estimated MTD return -0.68 % -0.77 % Estimated YTD return 0.98 % 0.37 % Estimated ITD return 161.89 % 128.53 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.00 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.81 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -21.24 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A