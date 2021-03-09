 

CGG CGG Extends Northern Viking Graben Dual-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 07:30  |  105   |   |   

CGG Extends Northern Viking Graben Dual-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey


Paris, France – March 9, 2021

CGG announced today phase two of its multi-client 3D survey in the Northern North Sea, which will expand on the phase one acquisition initiated in 2020 to add a second azimuth over CGG’s existing Northern Viking Graben (NVG) multi-client 3D survey and extend coverage into the UKCS. The survey is supported by industry pre-funding.

Commencing in early May and continuing throughout the North Sea season, the 2021 phase two acquisition will add approximately 8,000 sq km of new data in an E-W direction. Similar to the 2020 phase one, multi-component technology will be used for the acquisition, and this new data will be processed together with the existing N-S data, using CGG’s latest velocity modeling and imaging technology, to produce a dual-azimuth volume.

As already confirmed by initial results from the 2020 phase one acquisition, the added azimuth will enable CGG’s advanced proprietary processing to address and improve the imaging of the multi-directional fault patterns prevalent in the region. Improved resolution will help resolve complex and marginal reservoir stratigraphy.

Fast-track data from the phase two acquisition are expected to be available by the end of 2021, and final processed data during the second half of 2022.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “With phase two of our planned multi-year project, CGG continues to follow its strategic path of expanding and enhancing its data library in mature and prolific hydrocarbon regions. This expansion draws on CGG’s extensive understanding of the Northern Viking Graben and builds on our 44,000 sq km of existing coverage in the Northern North Sea. Early results from the 2020 phase one acquisition demonstrate that, with CGG’s superior imaging, the new data will further de-risk existing fields and unlock the significant remaining near-field potential.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 


Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGG CGG Extends Northern Viking Graben Dual-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey CGG Extends Northern Viking Graben Dual-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey Paris, France – March 9, 2021 CGG announced today phase two of its multi-client 3D survey in the Northern North Sea, which will expand on the phase one acquisition …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
GameStop Provides Corporate Governance Update
Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David ...
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
CGG: Information related to the availability of the Universal Registration Document for 2020
05.03.21
CGG: Announces its Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
03.03.21
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares
17.02.21
CGG: CGG Announces its Fourth Quarter 2020 Results On Friday March 5th, 2021
15.02.21
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
12.02.21
CGG: CGG challenges the new attempt to destabilise and question the safeguard plan closed by ruling of the Paris Commercial Court dated 24 November 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
29
CGG - neue WKN nach reverse-split