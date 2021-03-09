 

The Rising Demand for Tencent Cloud's High-Performance Audio and Video Solutions Worldwide

Tencent Cloud helps brands and organizations to stay connected with target audiences all over the world seamlessly and securely

HONG KONG, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no doubt that livestreaming has now become essential, not just in business and in events but in people's daily lives as a whole. A wide range of industry sectors, such as social, entertainment and live shows, OTT sports, gaming, e-commerce, education and finance, among many others, have adopted livestreaming to maintain a high-level of interactions and seamless engagements with their target audiences from around the globe. An increasing number of organizations now offer live broadcasting services – and in China alone, more than 90% of companies in the video industry have deployed the services of Tencent Cloud, recognizing its high-performance, secure and reliable offerings.

Today, the demand for livestreaming services around the world is surging as Tencent Cloud makes its mark globally, providing support for global and regional virtual events, including the 2021 World Rowing Indoor Championships, the United Nations 75th anniversary, the 127th China Import and Export Fair, Paris Fashion Week, Global Tourism Economy Forum, ExpoPromoter, etc., have also benefited from Tencent Cloud's seamless and high-caliber products and technology.

Tencent Cloud's suite of live audio and video solutions can be applied to a wide range of scenarios. A great example is the support for e-commerce platform Shopee, a leading cross-border e-commerce shopping platform in Southeast Asia. Its Q&A and e-commerce live broadcasts are carried out at the same time, highly requiring massive resources that Tencent Cloud provides. In particular, the Shopee Live broadcast during the entire 12.12 Sale of 2020 garnered 450 million views, and the number of in-app games played reached 2.7 billion. In 2020, the average daily viewing time of the entire Shopee Live site has increased by 15 times, fully demonstrating the capabilities of Tencent Cloud's services.

Another notable example is the broadcast of the Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2020, one of the largest music events in Korea. Tencent Cloud, in collaboration with Hyosung ITX, has supported MMA's first fully digital version and is able to cope with around two million peak concurrent users from around the globe during the event with ultra-low delay and ultra-high image quality.

