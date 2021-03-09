AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities retires 1,000,000 treasury shares purchased under buyback programs

Communication with capital market participants to be intensified

Further measures to enhance transparency being prepared

Munich/Grünwald, March 9, 2021 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) resolved today to retire 1,000,000 treasury shares that were purchased under share buyback programs. This corresponds to approximately 3.16 percent of the company's share capital.

The retirement of the shares will not entail a capital reduction and therefore the imputed nominal value of the shares will increase accordingly. After the shares are retired, the share capital of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA will still be EUR 31,680,000.00, divided into 29,769,944 bearer shares in the form of no-par-value shares. The retirement will be conducted in the coming weeks. After the retirement, the company will still hold a total of 1,087,391 treasury shares.

"I place the highest priority on increasing the company's value to the benefit of our shareholders. The share retirement announced today, which serves the purpose of increasing the percentage of the company's equity held by the shareholders of AURELIUS, is an important step in this direction," said Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities. "Other steps include considerably intensified communication with the various capital market participants and additional measures to advance the transparency initiative that has begun last autumn. We made it through the last 12 months very well with our current portfolio. I am also confident that we will conduct considerably more company transactions this year, possibly including one or two already in the first quarter. We are therefore very optimistic about the months ahead and are working intensively to back up these aspirations with real successes."