 

GETLINK S.E. Shuttle Traffic for February 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021   

Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

 

Feb. 21

Feb. 20

Change

Jan-Feb.
2021

Jan-Feb.
 2020

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

99,787

131,346

-24%

182,271

262,444

-31%

Passenger
Shuttles

Passenger
vehicles*

31,277

165,784

-81%

77,856

325,459

-76%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In February 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 99,787 trucks, a decrease of 24% compared to February 2020, in a market still marked by the adjustments to new post-Brexit administrative rules, but with a trend towards normalisation. The compulsory requirement to present a negative Covid test, carried out on British soil less than 72 hours previously, for trucks entering France remains the most restrictive provision for cross-Channel logistics chains.

In February 2021, Le Shuttle transported 31,277 passenger vehicles. The passenger market obviously remains severely impacted by the travel restrictions put in place by the British and French governments due to the pandemic.

March traffic figures will be published on Friday 9 April 2021 before the markets open.



