 

Entain has received necessary regulatory approvals regarding the recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs

This announcement is not an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction where such offer pursuant to legislation and regulations in such relevant jurisdiction would be prohibited by applicable law. Shareholders not resident in Sweden who wish to accept the Offer (as defined below) must make inquiries concerning applicable legislation and possible tax consequences. Shareholders should refer to the offer restrictions included in the section titled "Important information" at the end of this announcement and in the offer document which was published on 20 January 2021. Shareholders in the United States should also refer to the section titled "Special notice to shareholders in the United States" at the end of this announcement.

On 7 January 2021, Entain plc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bwin Holdings (Malta) Limited ("Entain") announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs AB (publ) ("Enlabs") to tender all their Enlabs shares to Entain (the "Offer"). On 1 March 2021, Entain announced that it had decided to increase the Offer from SEK 40 per share to SEK 53 per share.

Entain is pleased to confirm that it has now received all the necessary approvals from relevant competition and gaming authorities. Consequently, the condition for the completion of the Offer regarding the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals has been fulfilled.

As previously announced, the acceptance period under the Offer will expire on 18 March 2021, 17.00 CET. Entain reserves the right to extend the acceptance period of the Offer as well as to postpone the date of settlement.

All other terms and conditions set out in the offer document, including conditions for completion of the Offer, continue to apply.

The offer document (including the supplement) in Swedish and English versions as well as other information relating to the Offer are available on Entain's website https://entaingroup.com/investor-relations/enlabs-ab-public-offer-documents/, on the website of Aktieinvest FK AB www.aktieinvest.se/enlabs2021, and on the website https://www.enlabs-offer.com.

