 

Kalmar receives repeat order of AutoStrads from Patrick Terminals

09.03.2021, 08:00  |  76   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 MARCH 2021 AT 9 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply a total of twelve new Kalmar AutoStrad units to Patrick Terminals. The order for the fully automated straddle carriers was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q1 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled to be completed during Q2 of 2022. 

Patrick Terminals is Australia's leading container terminal operator, handling over three million TEUs annually. The company operates some of Australia's most technologically advanced terminals at four strategically located ports: Brisbane AutoStrad Terminal, Sydney AutoStrad Terminal, Melbourne Terminal and Fremantle Terminal in Western Australia. In November 2019 Patrick Terminals signed a comprehensive software maintenance and support agreement with Kalmar covering the equipment automation systems at Brisbane and Sydney.

Of the twelve new 8th generation Kalmar AutoStrads, five will operate at Brisbane and seven at Sydney. The machines are part of Patrick Terminals' ongoing fleet renewal programme and will join the existing fleet of over 130 Kalmar straddle carriers, replacing some of the older-generation Kalmar AutoStrads in the fleet. Patrick Terminals ordered the previous set of Kalmar AutoStrads in June last year, and the machines were delivered during the first quarter of 2021.

Michael Jovicic, Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Terminals said, “Patrick Terminals continues to invest in infrastructure and innovation to ensure the efficient operation of our market-leading terminals throughout Australia. The Kalmar AutoStrad is a critical piece of equipment for both our Brisbane and Sydney terminals. We have been pleased with the new generation of machines and look forward to the benefits that their improved performance, reliability and efficiency will bring to our operations.”

Daniel Ho, Vice President, Sales, Asia-Pacific, Kalmar: “We are pleased to continue our long-term collaboration with Patrick Terminals, and this new order will help Patrick to further enhance what is already a world-class automation solution. Safety has always been at the forefront of Patrick´s operations, and our AutoStrad solution has played an important role in helping them to maintain an excellent operational safety record.”

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Wertpapier


