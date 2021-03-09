 

INVL Baltic Real Estate will buy-back its own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company”) informs that during the redemption process of the Company's shares due to the amendment of essential documents of the Company following the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company will redeem 10,020 shares for EUR 22,147.21 from the Company's shareholders. The Company's shareholders for the redeemed shares will be paid on 10 March 2021.

After 10 March 2021, the Company will own a total 1,300,586 units of own shares, which make up 9.89 percent of all shares issued by the Company.

Structure of INVL Baltic Real Estate authorized capital after the settlement on 10 March 2021.

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units* Nominal value, EUR Total nominal
Value and authorised capital, EUR 		Portion of the authorised capital, %
Ordinary registered shares 13,150,000 11,849,414 1.45 19,067,500 100

The share buy-back process is carried out under the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company of 14 January 2021 on changing the essential provisions of the document of incorporation of the Company. These decisions created an obligation for the Company to buy back shares of the Company from shareholders who objected to these changes or did not vote for them.

The share buy-back price per share is EUR 2.2103, according to NAV as of 30 November 2020. The share buy-back process will last till 25 March 2021 (inclusive).

More information about the share buy-back process is provided here: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId= ...

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com




