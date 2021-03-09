 

Riber Launches Its New Website

09.03.2021, 08:00  |  65   |   |   


Press release – March 9, 2021 – 8am

RIBER LAUNCHES ITS NEW WEBSITE

A new website that reflects the image, expertise and extensive offering of the global market leader for MBE equipment serving the semiconductor industry

While retaining its visual identity, RIBER has transformed its website www.riber.com with an enhanced architecture, focused on the company’s expertise, products and services. Its content and its look and feel have been completely rethought to deliver a clearer browsing experience. Through this site, RIBER is able to offer a new experience, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the world of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) and high-tech equipment.

Exclusively in English, the site has a clear commercial focus, aimed at an international clientele of leading university laboratories and research centers, as well as major players from the electronics industry. More interactive, the site also offers easy access to additional technical resources.

Created for a better user experience, the site includes a range of new features to facilitate browsing and enable clients to find the systems or components they need. These new features include intuitive browsing, providing access to essential information in just a few clicks, and product filters, enabling users to select the performance attributes they are looking for within RIBER’s product portfolio.

With its adaptive design developed to effectively respond to all types of browsing, the site can be consulted on any device, from smartphones to tablets, computer screens or projectors. This new version of the site will also help optimize RIBER’s online referencing.

“An outstanding commercial showcase for our company, this new platform is aligned with the needs of our clients who are looking for immediate access to specific information in a demanding and constantly evolving market environment”, confirms Philippe Ley, Chairman of RIBER’s Executive Board.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.
RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER
tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00
invest@riber.com 		CALYPTUS 
 Cyril Combe
tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68
cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment




Wertpapier


