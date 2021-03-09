Publication of Investor Presentation
DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
(AQSE: DXSP)
Publication of Investor Presentation
DXS International plc ("DXSP" or the "Company"), the AQSE quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, is pleased to confirm that an updated corporate presentation is now available for download from the Corporate Documents section of the Company’s website at https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk/corporate-documents.php
Contacts:
|
David Immelman (Chief Executive)
DXS International plc
|
01252 719800
david@dxs-systems.com
|
https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk
|
Corporate Advisor
|
City & Merchant
David Papworth
|
020 7101 7676
|
Corporate Broker
|
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce
|
020 3764 2341
Notes to Editors
About DXS:
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare