Publication of Investor Presentation

DXS International plc ("DXSP" or the "Company"), the AQSE quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, is pleased to confirm that an updated corporate presentation is now available for download from the Corporate Documents section of the Company’s website at https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk/corporate-documents.php

Contacts:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com





https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



City & Merchant

David Papworth



020 7101 7676









Corporate Broker



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce



020 3764 2341





Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.