 

Convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Šiaulių Bankas AB (the head office address:  Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania, the company code 112025254) (hereinafter referred to as the Bank) shall be convened on 31 March 2021.

Meeting place - Head office, located on Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai.

Meeting starts at 15:00

Quarantine was announced by Resolution No. 1226 of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania of 4 November 2020, the duration of which was extended until 31 March 2021. Given the fact that under the established quarantine conditions, organized gatherings of people in a public place for a certain period of time are prohibited at a pre-determined time, shareholders will be able to express their will on the Meeting agenda issues only by filling in and submitting general ballot papers to the Bank in accordance with the procedure specified in this notice in advance.

The Meeting’s accounting day – 24 March 2021 (the persons who are shareholders of the Bank at the end of accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders or persons authorized by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders).

The day of accounting of rights - 15 April 2021 (shareholders will use the property rights arising from the decisions adopted at the general meeting of shareholders in proportion to the number of shares held at the end of the day of accounting of rights).

The Meeting is initiated and convened by the Management Board of the Bank.

Agenda of the Meeting

  1. Presentation of the consolidated annual report
  2. Presentation of the audit company's conclusion
  3. Comments and proposals of the Supervisory Council
  4. Approval of the financial statements for 2020.
  5. Allocation of the Bank's profit

Bank shall not provide the possibility to participate and vote in the Meeting through the electronic communication channels.

Draft resolutions and other information
Draft resolutions on the agenda of the meeting, documents to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders and information related to the implementation of shareholders' rights are published on the Bank's website www.sb.lt in the section “Bank Investors” ->“ Meetings ”. For the entire period starting no later than 21 days before the meeting the following information and documents will be available there:

