DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Monthly Figures The NAGA Group AG closes USD 30 million financing framework and reports record growth 09.03.2021 / 08:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Largest financing arrangement in the company's history led by the US fund Yorkville Advisors

- Record of 1 million transactions and EUR 20 billion trading volume in February

- Record number of 37,000 new registrations

Hamburg, 09.03.2021 - The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, reports on the largest financing arrangement in the company's history to date and further record growth in February 2021.

NAGA has signed an agreement with the US Fund Yorkville Advisors securing a growth financing framework of up to USD 30 million.

"We are excited about the deal with Yorkville and are setting the course for NAGA to scale even faster. The financing gives us the power and the flexibility to allow the company to be taken to the next level. NAGA is a growth case in a very large and rapidly growing market. This decade will be definitely the breakthrough period for FinTechs", comments NAGA CEO Benjamin Bilski on the closed deal.

In addition, the company reports on preliminary results for February which have once again significantly exceeded the record figures from January 2021.

In February, NAGA achieved a record user growth with 37,000 new accounts and for the first time broke the milestone of 1 million real money transactions and a trading volume of over EUR 20 billion within one month. NAGA's flagship feature "Copy Trading" is growing particularly strong and further proves NAGA's unique selling point. In February more than 560,000 copied trades were executed which marks a steep increase of 75% to the 316,000 trades copied in January. New registrations grew by 45% and the number of real money transactions increased by over 38% compared to the previous month. The comparison to the previous year underlines once more the