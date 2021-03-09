 

DGAP-News The NAGA Group AG closes USD 30 million financing framework and reports record growth

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.03.2021, 08:20  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Monthly Figures
The NAGA Group AG closes USD 30 million financing framework and reports record growth

09.03.2021 / 08:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The NAGA Group AG closes USD 30 million financing framework and reports record growth

- Largest financing arrangement in the company's history led by the US fund Yorkville Advisors

- Record of 1 million transactions and EUR 20 billion trading volume in February

- Record number of 37,000 new registrations

Hamburg, 09.03.2021 - The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, reports on the largest financing arrangement in the company's history to date and further record growth in February 2021.

NAGA has signed an agreement with the US Fund Yorkville Advisors securing a growth financing framework of up to USD 30 million.

"We are excited about the deal with Yorkville and are setting the course for NAGA to scale even faster. The financing gives us the power and the flexibility to allow the company to be taken to the next level. NAGA is a growth case in a very large and rapidly growing market. This decade will be definitely the breakthrough period for FinTechs", comments NAGA CEO Benjamin Bilski on the closed deal.

In addition, the company reports on preliminary results for February which have once again significantly exceeded the record figures from January 2021.

In February, NAGA achieved a record user growth with 37,000 new accounts and for the first time broke the milestone of 1 million real money transactions and a trading volume of over EUR 20 billion within one month. NAGA's flagship feature "Copy Trading" is growing particularly strong and further proves NAGA's unique selling point. In February more than 560,000 copied trades were executed which marks a steep increase of 75% to the 316,000 trades copied in January. New registrations grew by 45% and the number of real money transactions increased by over 38% compared to the previous month. The comparison to the previous year underlines once more the

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News The NAGA Group AG closes USD 30 million financing framework and reports record growth DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Monthly Figures The NAGA Group AG closes USD 30 million financing framework and reports record growth 09.03.2021 / 08:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Erlebnis Akademie AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur ...
DGAP-News: Manz AG achieves clearly positive result in 2020 in difficult market environment
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: Vorstand der OSRAM Licht AG beschließt Antragstellung betreffend Wechsel des ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Vorläufige Jahreszahlen bestätigen Prognose
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE entdeckt bei der Sequenzierung positiver Befunde seltene SARS-CoV-2 Variante B.1.525 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OPDE Investment España, S.L. is considering its initial public offering while its 100% subsidiary ...
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: init beschließt Aktienrückkauf
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:23 Uhr
The NAGA Group AG schließt Rahmenvertrag über EUR 25 Mio. Finanzierung ab und meldet weiteres Rekordwachstum
08:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG schließt Rahmenvertrag über EUR 25 Mio. Finanzierung ab und meldet weiteres Rekordwachstum (deutsch)
08:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG schließt Rahmenvertrag über EUR 25 Mio. Finanzierung ab und meldet weiteres Rekordwachstum
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The NAGA Group AG: Die The NAGA Group AG schließt Rahmenvertrag über Finanzierung durch Wandelschuldverschreibungen über bis zu EUR 25 Mio. ab und begibt erste Wandelschuldverschreibung im Volumen von (deutsch)
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The NAGA Group AG: Die The NAGA Group AG schließt Rahmenvertrag über Finanzierung durch Wandelschuldverschreibungen über bis zu EUR 25 Mio. ab und begibt erste Wandelschuldverschreibung im Volumen von
24.02.21
Heibel-Ticker Onboarding Leserfragen Teil 4
24.02.21
100-Bagger: Drei deutsche Aktien, die sich verhundertfachen könnten
24.02.21
50-Bagger: Aktien, die sich verfünfzigfachen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:49 Uhr
3.463
NAGA Group - mit neuen Ideen an die Börse (Scale)