 

Tikehau Capital Expands Its Presence in Germany and Its Private Debt Platform Through the Opening of Its New Frankfurt Office and the Appointment of Dominik P. Felsmann as Head of Germany

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, announces the opening of its new office in Frankfurt and appoints Dominik P. Felsmann as Head of Germany effective 15 March 2021.

  • The opening of an office in Frankfurt constitutes the firm’s twelfth office globally and further expands Tikehau Capital’s footprint in Western Europe, alongside its offices in Paris, London, Brussels, Milan, Madrid and, most recently, Luxembourg and Amsterdam.
  • Office opening in Frankfurt marks an important step in Tikehau Capital’s commitment to the German market, emphasizing its strong presence in Germany in terms of investment and investors as well as in terms of strategic partnerships such as the one built with DWS since 2018.
  • With this high-profile appointment Tikehau Capital also strengthens its private debt platform leveraging Dominik P. Felsmann’s 15 years of experience in the leveraged finance industry.
  • Dominik P. Felsmann will head-up the Group in Germany and will bring with him a deep knowledge of DACH region investors.

Thomas Friedberger, Co-CIO and CEO of Tikehau Investment Management, declared:
"We are thrilled to welcome Dominik to Tikehau Capital as we look to build an increasing presence in Germany and the DACH region. What sets Tikehau Capital apart is its global investment capabilities combined with a strong local expertise - Dominik’s deep experience in leveraged finance will be an immediate asset to Tikehau Capital’s commitment to building our franchise in Germany and to our German-speaking clients. His international background along with his extensive network will help us to further strengthen the firm’s footprint in the region.”

Dominik will be joining Tikehau Capital in March 2021 as Head of Germany. In his role, he will be responsible for deepening local investment origination capabilities and growing the business of Tikehau Capital in Germany, as well as strengthening the firm’s long-standing relationships with German investors. Dominik brings more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry. Before joining Tikehau Capital, he was Head of Leveraged Finance Germany for ABN AMRO, where he was responsible for building and leading the local Leveraged Finance team since 2017. He previously worked for IKB, HSBC and Commerzbank in their leveraged and acquisition finance teams in Frankfurt and London.

