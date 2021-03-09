Commerzbank and Creditshelf Expand Strategic Cooperation
- Continuation of successful partnership with Commerzbank's Corporate Clients
segment that started in 2019
- Expansion to Private and Small-Business Customers segment provides
supplementary financing opportunities for SMEs with annual revenues of up to
EUR 15 million
- With immediate effect, creditshelf clients will also benefit from
Commerzbank's product range
- In this way, creditshelf and Commerzbank are giving their clients access to
innovative, forward-looking finance solutions
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft and Commerzbank AG are deepening their strategic
cooperation and expanding it to include Commerzbank's Private and Small-Business
Customers segment.
The partnership between creditshelf and Commerzbank that was launched in 2019 is
to be expanded. With immediate effect, clients from Commerzbank's Private and
Small-Business Customers segment can also use creditshelf's finance solutions.
The extended cooperation will kick off with a pilot phase in Commerzbank's
Southern market region. Commerzbank's Private and Small-Business Customers
segment serves self-employed businesspeople, professionals and freelances, and
small SMEs, among others.
For creditshelf, the cooperation provides access to an important target group -
small SMEs. In addition, creditshelf's corporate clients will also be able to
benefit from Commerzbank's product offering in future. This means that
creditshelf will be able to cater to their individual requirements to an even
greater extent.
The expansion of the partnership is well-timed given German SMEs' funding
situation during the coronavirus crisis. The future belongs to a modern,
permeable banking ecosystem comprising both banks and complementary product
partners. This also applies to the important German SME lending business.
Dr. Daniel Bartsch, one of creditshelf's founding partners and its Management
Board member, Markets, commented on this important milestone as follows: "I am
delighted that Commerzbank sees our solutions as a valuable complementary
component for their many SME clients. I am convinced that we are only just
starting the transition towards a modular, digital banking ecosystem. This
decision shows that Commerzbank is taking a highly visionary approach in this
area."
Oliver Haibt, Head of Corporate Sales at Commerzbank, added: "creditshelf
impressively demonstrated the professionalism and efficiency with which it can
complement our product range right from the start of our partnership. We are
using platform solutions in an extremely challenging time and are open to
