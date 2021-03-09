Commerzbank and Creditshelf Expand Strategic Cooperation

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

The partnership between creditshelf and Commerzbank that was launched in 2019 isto be expanded. With immediate effect, clients from Commerzbank's Private andSmall-Business Customers segment can also use creditshelf's finance solutions.The extended cooperation will kick off with a pilot phase in Commerzbank'sSouthern market region. Commerzbank's Private and Small-Business Customerssegment serves self-employed businesspeople, professionals and freelances, andsmall SMEs, among others.For creditshelf, the cooperation provides access to an important target group -small SMEs. In addition, creditshelf's corporate clients will also be able tobenefit from Commerzbank's product offering in future. This means thatcreditshelf will be able to cater to their individual requirements to an evengreater extent.The expansion of the partnership is well-timed given German SMEs' fundingsituation during the coronavirus crisis. The future belongs to a modern,permeable banking ecosystem comprising both banks and complementary productpartners. This also applies to the important German SME lending business.Dr. Daniel Bartsch, one of creditshelf's founding partners and its ManagementBoard member, Markets, commented on this important milestone as follows: "I amdelighted that Commerzbank sees our solutions as a valuable complementarycomponent for their many SME clients. I am convinced that we are only juststarting the transition towards a modular, digital banking ecosystem. Thisdecision shows that Commerzbank is taking a highly visionary approach in thisarea."Oliver Haibt, Head of Corporate Sales at Commerzbank, added: "creditshelfimpressively demonstrated the professionalism and efficiency with which it cancomplement our product range right from the start of our partnership. We areusing platform solutions in an extremely challenging time and are open to