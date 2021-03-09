 

Commerzbank and Creditshelf Expand Strategic Cooperation

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
09.03.2021, 10:45  |  51   |   |   

Frankfurt am Main (ots) -

- Continuation of successful partnership with Commerzbank's Corporate Clients
segment that started in 2019
- Expansion to Private and Small-Business Customers segment provides
supplementary financing opportunities for SMEs with annual revenues of up to
EUR 15 million
- With immediate effect, creditshelf clients will also benefit from
Commerzbank's product range
- In this way, creditshelf and Commerzbank are giving their clients access to
innovative, forward-looking finance solutions

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft and Commerzbank AG are deepening their strategic
cooperation and expanding it to include Commerzbank's Private and Small-Business
Customers segment.

The partnership between creditshelf and Commerzbank that was launched in 2019 is
to be expanded. With immediate effect, clients from Commerzbank's Private and
Small-Business Customers segment can also use creditshelf's finance solutions.
The extended cooperation will kick off with a pilot phase in Commerzbank's
Southern market region. Commerzbank's Private and Small-Business Customers
segment serves self-employed businesspeople, professionals and freelances, and
small SMEs, among others.

For creditshelf, the cooperation provides access to an important target group -
small SMEs. In addition, creditshelf's corporate clients will also be able to
benefit from Commerzbank's product offering in future. This means that
creditshelf will be able to cater to their individual requirements to an even
greater extent.

The expansion of the partnership is well-timed given German SMEs' funding
situation during the coronavirus crisis. The future belongs to a modern,
permeable banking ecosystem comprising both banks and complementary product
partners. This also applies to the important German SME lending business.

Dr. Daniel Bartsch, one of creditshelf's founding partners and its Management
Board member, Markets, commented on this important milestone as follows: "I am
delighted that Commerzbank sees our solutions as a valuable complementary
component for their many SME clients. I am convinced that we are only just
starting the transition towards a modular, digital banking ecosystem. This
decision shows that Commerzbank is taking a highly visionary approach in this
area."

Oliver Haibt, Head of Corporate Sales at Commerzbank, added: "creditshelf
impressively demonstrated the professionalism and efficiency with which it can
complement our product range right from the start of our partnership. We are
using platform solutions in an extremely challenging time and are open to
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Commerzbank and Creditshelf Expand Strategic Cooperation - Continuation of successful partnership with Commerzbank's Corporate Clients segment that started in 2019 - Expansion to Private and Small-Business Customers segment provides supplementary financing opportunities for SMEs with annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
vbm verurteilt Warnstreiks als unverhältnismäßige Stimmungsmache in schweren Zeiten - Brossardt: "IG Metall offensichtlich nicht an baldiger Einigung interessiert"
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
vbw erteilt Forderung nach gesetzlichem Mindestlohn von 12 Euro strikte Absage - Brossardt: "Derart starke Anhebung hätte auch erhebliche Auswirkung auf Tarifsystem"
#choosetochallenge: Anlässlich des Internationalen Weltfrauentags setzt McDonald's Deutschland ein Zeichen ...
Weiteres obsiegendes Urteil im VW-Dieselskandal um Vierzylinder-Dieselmotor des Typs EA288 der Euro 6-Norm: Wieder Schadenersatz im VW-Dieselgate-2.0! (FOTO)
Breuninger Stores erstmals seit Dezember wieder geöffnet / Medieninformation mit rechtefreiem ...
Neuer Ford Mustang Mach-E versus Raketentechnologie und Schwerkraft: Videoreihe zeigt Performance des E-Fahrzeugs
ADAC Autoversicherung wächst trotz Corona-Krise / ADAC Autoversicherung verzeichnet 2020 ...
Von ÖKOTREND und TÜV NORD zertifiziert: E WIE EINFACH stellt alle Strom- und Gastarife auf 100 Prozent grüne Energie um (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
vbm verurteilt Warnstreiks als unverhältnismäßige Stimmungsmache in schweren Zeiten - Brossardt: "IG Metall offensichtlich nicht an baldiger Einigung interessiert"
Keine gute Idee: PIN als "Telefonnummer" tarnen
146 Milliarden Euro für die Tonne? / Banken und Kunststoffindustrie verschärfen globale ...
Gemeinsame Feier in der Türkei und in Europa des 10. Jahrestags des Programms ...
Ferienimmobilien: Italienische Zweitwohnsitze gefragt / Privileg bei der Anfahrt
Titel
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Über 41 Tonnen Gold bewegt - Die ReiseBank hat 2020 den Edelmetall-Umsatz und die bewegte ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:20 Uhr
Mack & Weise Marktkommentar März 2021
11:15 Uhr
Alfasigma: Jacopo Murzi ist der neue General Manager des Geschäftsbereichs Italien
11:15 Uhr
Precision Toxicology consortium aims to protect human health from effects of harmful chemicals
11:15 Uhr
FREE NOW und TIER starten strategische Partnerschaft in Europa
11:15 Uhr
Leading mobility platform FREE NOW and micro-mobility provider TIER announce strategic partnership across Europe
11:15 Uhr
La plateforme de mobilité FREENOW et l'opérateur de micro-mobilité TIER annoncent un partenariat stratégique à travers l'Europe.
11:15 Uhr
LBSi NordWest kooperiert mit der Deutsche Leibrenten Grundbesitz AG / Attraktive Erweiterung des Produktportfolios
11:15 Uhr
Canada Goose eröffnet zweiten Store in Deutschland (FOTO)
11:14 Uhr
Altmaier: Ausbau erneuerbarer Energien nicht um jeden Preis
11:11 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Exporte erholen sich im Januar - Handel mit China zieht an