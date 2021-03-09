SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telemedicine market size is expected to reach USD 298.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2028. Key drivers of the market include increasing incidences of chronic conditions and rising demand for self-care. Furthermore, enhancing internet application, virtual medicine and rising demand for centralization of healthcare are expected to save on cost incurred, which is one of the critical success factors attributing to market growth.