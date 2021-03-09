Faster and More Stable: Helsana Versicherungen AG Relies on Exasol for its Data Analytics Exasol's analytics database replaces previous solution at Swiss health insurance provider Nuremberg, Germany - 09 March, 2021 - Exasol , the high-performance analytics database, today announced that Helsana Versicherungen AG, a Swiss insurance group specializing in health insurance, has replaced its previous data warehouse with Exasol's database. With more than 2.1 million customers and premium income of 7.1 billion Swiss francs, the Helsana Group is one of the leading health and accident insurers in Switzerland.

DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Sales Result/Miscellaneous EXASOL AG : Faster and More Stable: Helsana Versicherungen AG Relies on Exasol for its Data Analytics 09.03.2021 / 10:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

"We are very happy that Helsana Versicherungen AG, an important player in the insurance industry, is trusting Exasol and our solution," says Mathias Golombek, CTO at Exasol. "We are excited about supporting the company in its digital transformation journey in the long term."

Thanks to Exasol's solution with its in-memory technology, which is far superior to competitors as demonstrated in independent benchmark tests, the new technology stack at Helsana Versicherungen AG is now more stable. It has also resulted in higher performance and increased flexibility.

Like so many others, the insurance industry is in the midst of digital transformation. One of the biggest challenges is the exponential growth of data volumes, which Helsana Versicherungen AG ultimately wants not only to store, but also to use meaningfully. The basic prerequisite for this is a high-performance analytics database.

"Smart data usage is also essential in the insurance industry for long-term success in the market," says Steffen Scheller, Head of BI & Analytics at Helsana AG. "With Exasol's solution, we finally have an infrastructure that makes comprehensive analyses possible quickly - and for every employee who needs it."

Helsana Versicherungen AG decided to replace the previous datawarehouse solution because it could not cope with the increasing workloads. With Exasol's analytics database Helsana's data can be analyzed and evaluated in near real time and the data warehouse can be loaded much faster.