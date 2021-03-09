 

DGAP-News EXASOL AG : Faster and More Stable: Helsana Versicherungen AG Relies on Exasol for its Data Analytics

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.03.2021, 10:34  |  69   |   |   

DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Sales Result/Miscellaneous
EXASOL AG : Faster and More Stable: Helsana Versicherungen AG Relies on Exasol for its Data Analytics

09.03.2021 / 10:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Faster and More Stable: Helsana Versicherungen AG Relies on Exasol for its Data Analytics

Exasol's analytics database replaces previous solution at Swiss health insurance provider

Nuremberg, Germany - 09 March, 2021 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced that Helsana Versicherungen AG, a Swiss insurance group specializing in health insurance, has replaced its previous data warehouse with Exasol's database. With more than 2.1 million customers and premium income of 7.1 billion Swiss francs, the Helsana Group is one of the leading health and accident insurers in Switzerland.

"We are very happy that Helsana Versicherungen AG, an important player in the insurance industry, is trusting Exasol and our solution," says Mathias Golombek, CTO at Exasol. "We are excited about supporting the company in its digital transformation journey in the long term."

Thanks to Exasol's solution with its in-memory technology, which is far superior to competitors as demonstrated in independent benchmark tests, the new technology stack at Helsana Versicherungen AG is now more stable. It has also resulted in higher performance and increased flexibility.

Like so many others, the insurance industry is in the midst of digital transformation. One of the biggest challenges is the exponential growth of data volumes, which Helsana Versicherungen AG ultimately wants not only to store, but also to use meaningfully. The basic prerequisite for this is a high-performance analytics database.

"Smart data usage is also essential in the insurance industry for long-term success in the market," says Steffen Scheller, Head of BI & Analytics at Helsana AG. "With Exasol's solution, we finally have an infrastructure that makes comprehensive analyses possible quickly - and for every employee who needs it."

Helsana Versicherungen AG decided to replace the previous datawarehouse solution because it could not cope with the increasing workloads. With Exasol's analytics database Helsana's data can be analyzed and evaluated in near real time and the data warehouse can be loaded much faster.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EXASOL AG : Faster and More Stable: Helsana Versicherungen AG Relies on Exasol for its Data Analytics DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Sales Result/Miscellaneous EXASOL AG : Faster and More Stable: Helsana Versicherungen AG Relies on Exasol for its Data Analytics 09.03.2021 / 10:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Erlebnis Akademie AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur ...
DGAP-News: Manz AG achieves clearly positive result in 2020 in difficult market environment
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: Vorstand der OSRAM Licht AG beschließt Antragstellung betreffend Wechsel des ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Vorläufige Jahreszahlen bestätigen Prognose
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE entdeckt bei der Sequenzierung positiver Befunde seltene SARS-CoV-2 Variante B.1.525 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OPDE Investment España, S.L. is considering its initial public offering while its 100% subsidiary ...
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: init beschließt Aktienrückkauf
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:34 Uhr
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Schneller und stabiler: Helsana Versicherungen AG setzt auf Datenanalyse von Exasol (deutsch)
10:34 Uhr
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Schneller und stabiler: Helsana Versicherungen AG setzt auf Datenanalyse von Exasol
25.02.21
Exasol-Aktie mit positiven News und guter Prognose
23.02.21
Exasol: Wachstum soll sich beschleunigen
23.02.21
DGAP-News: Exasol AG gibt Überblick zum Geschäftsjahr 2020 und Ausblick für 2021 (deutsch)
23.02.21
DGAP-News: Exasol AG: Trading update for 2020 and outlook for 2021
23.02.21
DGAP-News: Exasol AG gibt Überblick zum Geschäftsjahr 2020 und Ausblick für 2021
09.02.21
Exasol im ADI-Report 2021 von Dresner als "Best-in-Class" in 10 Bereichen ausgezeichnet

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
207
Exasol (Stern oder Sternschnuppe.....)