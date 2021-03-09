DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results LION E-Mobility AG: Preliminary figures LION Smart GmbH as of December 31, 2020 according to HGB (news with additional features) 09.03.2021 / 08:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LION Smart GmbH with the highest turnover in the company's history (EUR 17.370 million),

Turnover in the 4th quarter (EUR 5.242 million) lower than in the previous quarter due to Corona, but within the forecast range,

EBITDA negative at EUR -0.824 million, cumulative quarterly result negative and burdened by one-time expenses.

Successful implementation of the development contract - completion planned for March/April 2021.

Good start into the 2021 financial year with EUR 1.0 million turnover and positive EBIT in January 2021.

- Slight decline in revenue and negative EBITDA in the fourth quarter - high one-off expenses in connection with development project and cost reimbursements for LION E-Mobility Inc.

- Revenue in 2020 financial year at EUR 17.370 million (previous year: EUR 1.595 million)

- Expected negative EBITDA as of 31.12.2020 at EUR -0.824 million (previous year: EUR -0.828 million) due to high one-off expenses in connection with the development project and cost reimbursements for LION E-Mobility Inc. confirmed.

- Operating cash flow significantly above the previous year, accumulated at EUR -0.401 million (previous year: EUR -1.024 million); cash flow used for investments EUR -0.692 million (previous year: EUR -0.431 million) and improvement of the financing structure (EUR -0.286 million (previous year: EUR -0.402 million).

Preliminary figures in EUR million Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q1-Q4 2020 cumulative Q1-Q4 2019 cumulative Change YoY cumulative Turnover 5.242 0.542 17.370 1.595 +15.775 Total output 5.570 1.122 17.461 2.487 +14.974 EBITDA -0.848 -0.400 -0.824 -0.828 +0.004 Quarterly result -0.897 -0.431 -1.020 -0.944 -0.076