Golding Capital Partners GmbH: Another record year: Golding passes the €10 billion mark

Another record year: Golding passes the €10 billion mark

Munich, 09. March 2021 - Despite the historically challenging market conditions, Golding Capital Partners, one of Europe's leading asset managers for alternative investments, again beat its prior year fundraising record. Institutional investors committed a total of €1.5 billion in fresh capital to the Munich-based asset manager in 2020. This enabled Golding to hit the historic milestone of €10 billion in assets under management for the first time in its more than 20-year history and to further improve its position in international competition. Golding intends to continue on its growth path in 2021 by strengthening its team and offering a new range of investment solutions for institutional investors.

The new record fundraising figure of €1.5 billion was committed from more than 60 institutional investors, mainly pension funds, insurance companies and banks. At the same time Golding invested €1.4 billion on behalf of its investors in primaries, secondaries and co-investments across all asset classes, an increase of some 20 per cent on the previous year. In addition to the traditional funds business, strong growth was again achieved with individual managed accounts. Not only could existing mandates be increased but new managed accounts were set up for well-known investors. Just a few weeks ago Golding closed its largest-ever buyout fund of funds at a record volume of €375 million - further proof of investor confidence and a milestone for the Munich-based asset manager.

"We are delighted to have generated significant added value for our investors, in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, persistently low interest rates and extremely volatile markets. Their trust in our company and all Golding employees makes us proud. It also motivates us to repeat the successes we have achieved together. We will continue to offer our investors attractive investment solutions and a full range of services going forward", emphasised Managing Partner Hubertus Theile-Ochel.