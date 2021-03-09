 

DGAP-News British FinTech Company Azimo Chooses USU to Power its Customer Support

British FinTech Company Azimo Chooses USU to Power its Customer Support

Möglingen / London, March 9, 2021 - USU is equipping online money transfer service Azimo with its knowledge management solution for customer service. The digital customer service solution matches Azimo's innovative business model and furthers its mission to make financial services affordable and available to all. With USU Knowledge Management, Azimo will centralize its support data to create a single source of truth for customer service agents.

The integration of Zendesk's cloud-based ticketing gives customer service agents a complete, up-to-date view from every customer channel, be it email, social media, web or phone. The solution is consistent across eight different languages, crucial for a money transfer service that serves more than 200 countries and territories.

USU Knowledge Management also serves as an internal hub, with integrated e-learning for faster, more effective employee training and onboarding. By improving key performance indicators such as reducing handling times, onboarding times, and increasing first contact resolution rates, the company aims to achieve a ROI within several months.

"We are delighted to support Azimo, a new forward-thinking customer in the UK. The integration of our Knowledge Management solution with Zendesk's ticketing system offers users real added value for individual and service-oriented customer service," says USU Managing Director Sven Kolb.

USU 

As the leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU empower companies to meet the demands of today's digital world. Global companies use our solutions to cut costs, drive agility, and reduce risk - with smarter services, streamlined workflows, and improved collaboration. With over 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team helps customers move into the future.

USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), listed in the Prime Standard of the German stock exchange, incorporates USU GmbH, founded in 1977, as well as the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS.

Contact

USU Software AG
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Corporate Communications Manager
Email: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG
Investor Relations Manager
Falk Sorge
Email: falk.sorge@usu.com


Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
