BevCanna Solidifies Partnership with Nextleaf to Manufacture High-Quality THC and CBD Infused Beverages

BevCanna will have the ability to utilize Nextleaf’s Rapid Emulsion Technology by OILS (“Rapid”) THC and CBD concentrate within select BevCanna in-house and white-label products.

Diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today that it has signed a supply agreement with innovative cannabis processor Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA).

Made with Nextleaf’s high purity cannabis distillate, Rapid’s unique structure and composition allows the final ingredient to be fundamentally tasteless, odorless, and achieve optical transparency through uniform and complete dispersion in water. Ten years of prior R&D has resulted in a patent pending emulsion technology adapted to cannabinoids, to deliver rapid onset of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids.

“BevCanna and Nextleaf are working closely together to produce the highest-quality cannabinoid beverages on the market today,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “We’re excited to now have the ability to utilize Nextleaf’s Rapid technology in both our in-house brands and our white-label client brands.”

The recent receipt of BevCanna’s Health Canada Standard Processing License has allowed the Company to move forward with commercial validation and go-to-market activities, and the Company is actively working with its partners, including Nextleaf, on these initiatives.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually.

BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.