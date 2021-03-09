 

RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Video Maker in Its Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 09:00  |   |   |   

The AI Video Maker is a new feature that automatically generates promotional videos from existing 360˚ images through Artificial Intelligence

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RICOH360 Tours, a service of Ricoh Company Limited, the only truly complete and affordable 360° virtual tour solution under one global brand, today announced the launch of AI Video Maker feature.

The AI Video Maker is a new feature released that automatically generates promotional videos from existing 360˚ images through Artificial Intelligence. The AI Video Maker auto generates a video that looks like a walkthrough of the property.

A Sample Tour & its Video generated by AI Video Maker can be found below:

■ RICOH360 Tours is used in Sales and Marketing

The virtual tour platform RICOH360 Tours has been supporting sales and marketing operations in Real Estate & other industries as a cloud service that allows anyone from anywhere to virtually view "Spaces" online without having to visit the site. AI Video Maker enables automatic marketing video creation at the touch of a button and will enhance the Sales and Marketing efforts for real estate agents in a big way.

Last year, we released the Export 2D Photo feature, which enables users to automatically export 2D photos from 360˚ images, which are currently used for marketing real estate properties. Now, with the release of the AI Video Maker, we have further empowered real estate agents in their sales & marketing efforts towards real estate properties.

■  AI Video Maker to support video marketing

The AI Video Maker is a function that automatically generates promotional videos from existing 360˚ images.

By simply selecting up to 15 of your top 360˚ images, RICOH's AI technology will auto-generate a Marketing Video of your property. This video will be as realistic as if you took the video in person.

Since the video can be generated automatically based on the RICOH360 virtual tour, the time and cost previously spent filming at the property or facility can now be drastically reduced.

The video created can be shared on social media, websites, and YouTube to convey the appeal of the property.

■  AI Video Maker made possible by RICOH's AI Technology

RICOH's AI technology has learned from the vast amount of visual data accumulated since the launch of the RICOH THETA. The AI is able to identify points of interest that customers like from millions of 360˚ property images and automatically generates a video. This Marketing Video created by the AI Video Maker is unique and appealing and can be used for marketing efforts that use videos.

In addition, when combined with the AI Super Resolution Function by RICOH, an AI-based super-resolution technology for 360˚ images, anyone can automatically generate attractive promotional videos from high-quality 360˚ images.

The AI Video Maker for RICOH360 Tours can be used in any pricing plan without limitations. 

For more information, please contact us from below.

■ Support

About AI Video Maker

https://www.ricoh360.com/tours/features/video-maker/ 

About RICOH360 Tours

https://www.ricoh360.com/tours/ 

About Ricoh Data Service Business

Ricoh is the leader in the development of high-quality immersive 360° cameras and platforms for prosumers and professionals to easily capture and share 360° views of physical spaces from a mobile app in minutes. Ricoh creates intuitive solutions that require no professional, technical or photography experience to create immersive digitized photo-realistic views of a physical environment. For more information, please visit here.

Contact:

Vishwanath Rajappa

vish@ricohtours.com

Ph: +1 650.391.8010

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc44eaa2-a638-457a ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Video Maker in Its Platform The AI Video Maker is a new feature that automatically generates promotional videos from existing 360˚ images through Artificial IntelligenceCAMPBELL, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RICOH360 Tours, a service of Ricoh Company Limited, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
GameStop Provides Corporate Governance Update
Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David ...
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...