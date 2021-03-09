 

CloudCommerce to Benefit from the Google Cookie Apocalypse

09.03.2021   

The Company’s AI driven SWARM platform was designed from the very beginning to replace third-party web browser “cookies” with “personas” to protect user privacy and significantly reduce the cost of digital advertising

SAN ANTONIO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that its AI-driven SWARM platform has completely replaced third-party web browser “cookies” with “personas” to protect user privacy and significantly reduce the cost of digital advertising. Doing so places the Company in a unique position to not only survive the “Cookie Apocalypse” unleashed by Google, but to profit from advertising industry chaos that is likely to follow.

Google’s recent announcement that it will restrict the use of third-party cookies is very close to a declaration of war against many ad-tech companies and major advertisers. "Today, we're making explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products," said David Temkin, Google's director of product management, ads privacy, and trust.

Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO commented, “Google claims that it wants to promote user-privacy and digital consent through first-party data. However, some industry observers are skeptical. As in all wars, there will be winners and losers. The obvious winners will be those companies that mine first-party cookies or data. And, it is the big players, such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft which have the monopoly on first party data.”

This is cause for enormous concern within the advertising industry. The Google Cookie Apocalypse coming in 2022 could wipe out 85% of the digital market according to Data Science Analyst, Roger Kamena. Any data or ad-tech company that captures any information on unidentified users through a data management platform (DMP) is going to be in trouble.

Mr. Van Noy continued, “Our, AI driven SWARM platform was designed from the very beginning to replace web browser “cookies” with “personas” to protect user privacy and significantly reduce the cost of digital advertising. Is protecting user privacy important? Yes, absolutely. However, for more than a year now, our approach has actually reduced costs.

SWARM uses AI to manage “personas” which will now become more important than ever for targeting purposes. “Third-party cookies are dead,” concluded Mr. Van Noy. “We believe that we are on the right side of digital advertising history.”

