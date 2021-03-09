 

Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions (Johansson)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 09:15  |  15   |   |   


 

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 9, 2021, 10.15 a.m.

Managers' Transactions
__

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Magnus Johansson
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210309083756_2
__

Transaction date: 2021-03-05
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,069 Unit price: 23.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,069 Volume weighted average price: 23.6 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions (Johansson)   Bank of Åland PlcManagers' TransactionsMarch 9, 2021, 10.15 a.m. Managers' Transactions__ Person subject to the notification requirementName: Magnus JohanssonPosition: Other senior managerIssuer: Ålandsbanken LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
GameStop Provides Corporate Governance Update
Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David ...
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:30 Uhr
Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Erikslund)
05.03.21
Bank of Åland Plc: Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting
05.03.21
Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)
05.03.21
Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Mörn)
05.03.21
Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Rauthovi)
05.03.21
Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)
05.03.21
Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)
26.02.21
Bank of Åland’s targeted share issue for implementation of the variable compensation system for members of the Executive Team and key individuals
26.02.21
The 2020 Annual Report of the Bank of Åland Plc
24.02.21
Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market