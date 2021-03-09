Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions (Johansson) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.03.2021, 09:15 | 15 | 0 | 0 09.03.2021, 09:15 |

Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 9, 2021, 10.15 a.m.





__ Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Magnus Johansson

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210309083756_2

__ Transaction date: 2021-03-05

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,069 Unit price: 23.6 EUR Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,069 Volume weighted average price: 23.6 EUR For further information, please contact: Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505





