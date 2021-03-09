Umicore - Acquisition of own shares

On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisition Number of shares % of total shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) 1/03/2021 65,000 0.026% 49.20 49.65 48.99 2/03/2021 69,824 0.028% 49.22 49.62 48.94 3/03/2021 65,176 0.026% 48.85 49.74 48.36 4/03/2021 83,000 0.034% 47.56 48.41 47.17 5/03/2021 90,000 0.037% 47.21 47.87 46.90 Total for the week 373,000 0.151% 48.29 49.74 46.90 Total in 2021 773,000 0.314% 48.02 49,74 46.15

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here .





